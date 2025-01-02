НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Banned drug found in the vape of the boy who died after falling from 7th floor of a block of flats in Pleven

An expert report has also been ordered which will show how the substance affected the 14-year-old

Banned drug found in the vape of the boy who died after falling from 7th floor of a block of flats in Pleven
Снимка: BTA/The block of flats from which the 14 year old boy fell in Pleven
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:57, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The vape of the boy who died in Pleven contains hexahydrocannabinol, according to the preliminary data of the complex physicochemical examinationm Vladimir Nikolov, District Prosecutor of Pleven, said at a briefing today, January 2.

The boy died in Pleven after falling from the 7th floor, and the prosecutor's office is investigating the vape that he had used.

"Hexahydrocannabinol is a cannabinoid found in narcotic hemp or marijuana," the prosecutor explained.

According to him, the substance in question is a high-risk narcotic, the possession of which is prohibited under Bulgarian law.

"Clearly, we have work ahead of us, and we will make every effort to quickly and objectively clarify all circumstances of the case," Nikolov said.

He added that a forensic medical examination has been apponited, and a toxicological examination will also be conducted to make it clear how this substance affected the boy's mental and physical state.

"We have contacted the Consumer Protection Commission, which is responsible for controlling the distribution of vapes," Nikolov informed.

He added that checks would be carried out to determine if such vapes are available in the commercial network.

The district prosecutor of Pleven reminded that yesterday, shortly before 7:00 PM, a group of young people born in 2010, aged 14, gathered in a high-rise residential building in Pleven. The group consisted of six children — three boys and three girls. They went up in the building between the 16th floor and the attic rooms and settled in the stairwell area before the attic rooms. The children, who were friends from three schools in Pleven, used a vape, with everyone trying a small amount. However, according to witnesses, the deceased boy consumed a slightly larger amount from the electronic cigarette, Nikolov said. As a result, the boy's behaviour became visibly more nervous and neurotic.

The boy became restless and started walking down the staircase towards the first floor of the building. On the way, he was accompanied by one of the girls and said that something was happening to him, even expressing the need for medical assistance. When they reached the seventh floor, where a window was open, the boy approached it, and subsequently, he fell from a height of seven floors. The fall was softened by a tree, but the boy fell in front of the building, the prosecutor told the chronology of events.

The children called 112, and an emergency medical team responded. The child was placed in the ambulance but died on the way to the hospital as a result of the severe injuries from the fall, the district prosecutor added.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
16:40, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
Mummers festival "Surva" visits Sofia
15:24, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
 Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing
Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing
15:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
14:07, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
 Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
Price of electricity for household consumers will increase by an average of 8.42%
13:44, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
13:11, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
12:52, 02.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
00:01, 01.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
 Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
Villages in Gabrovo district struggling with power outages for more than a week face spending New Year in the dark
20:11, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
MRF- New Beginning leader Delyan Peevski: We are tabling a proposal for moratorium on the increase of the electricity prices
18:47, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
 New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
New Year will be welcomed with concerts across Bulgaria
17:50, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 10:12 мин.
 Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
Power supply restored in all settlements In Kyustendil district
17:43, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
Charges pressed against the man who set fire to a train carriage in which four people died at Sofia's railway station
Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing
Second day in Schengen: Intense traffic, no traffic jams and congestion at Kulata border crossing
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Nearly 500 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in 2024, according to the Road Safety Institute
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's central bank issues commemorative gold coins themed "Virgin Mary - Golden Apple"
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
Bulgaria's first baby for 2025 - Krum arrived a minute past midnight
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
HAPPY NEW YEAR!
Топ 24
Най-четени
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на българина?
Какво влиза в сила от 1 януари и как това ще се отрази на живота на...
Невероятната история на унгарската спортистка Агнеш Келети
Невероятната история на унгарската спортистка Агнеш Келети
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в новогодишната нощ в 00:01
Първото бебе на България за 2025 година - Крум, проплаква в...
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица - Златна ябълка"
БНБ пуска златни възпоменателни монети на тема "Св. Богородица...
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
Стрелба в Черна гора: Най-малко 12 души са загинали
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол отпадна
Бариерите с Румъния и Гърция бяха вдигнати, а граничният контрол...
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не преди 6:30 ч. в петък
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не...
Дълги опашки се извиха пред пунктовете за безплатни карти за градския транспорт във Варна
Дълги опашки се извиха пред пунктовете за безплатни карти за...
Втори ден в Шенген: Интензивен трафик, без тапи и задръствания на "Кулата"
Втори ден в Шенген: Интензивен трафик, без тапи и задръствания на...
Написано - сторено: Румънският премиер обеща да не вдига ДДС
Написано - сторено: Румънският премиер обеща да не вдига ДДС
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не преди 6:30 ч. в петък
Григор Димитров излиза за четвъртфиналния си мач в Бризбейн не преди 6:30 ч. в петък