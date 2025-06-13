БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
TISP Leader Slavi Trifonov to North Macedonia: "If you continue to behave this way, you’ll see the EU through a 'curved macaroni' made in Bulgaria"

от БНТ
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
слави трифонов итн подкрепи правителство експерти
Снимка: BGNES

Slavi Trifonov, leader of "There Is Such a People," with a sharp response following the suspended sentence of Lyupcho Georgievski, former chairman of the now-dissolved Ivan Mihaylov Cultural Club, handed down by the court in Bitola. According to Trifonov, the verdict is "yet another political and anti-Bulgarian act of repression" in the Republic of North Macedonia.

“Yesterday, the court in Bitola handed a one-year suspended sentence to the Bulgarian Lyupcho Georgievski, chairman of the Ivan Mihaylov Cultural Club, for xenophobia, racism, and incitement to racial hatred through electronic publications quoting Ivan Mihaylov and for staging the play ‘Macedonian Bloody Wedding’ by Vojdan Chernodrinski.

The authorities in North Macedonia were allegedly offended that, during the performance, lecturers referred to the author as a Bulgarian National Revival figure and stated that the play is part of Bulgarian cultural heritage and symbolises the struggles and aspirations of the Bulgarian people for freedom.

Let me clarify something for the North Macedonian authorities: Vojdan Chernodrinski was a Bulgarian revivalist, playwright, theatre figure, and writer. The Macedonian Blood Wedding play is part of Bulgarian cultural heritage and an embodiment of the struggles and strive for freedom of the Bulgarians. For your freedom! Because, until the decision of the Comintern, you did not exist even as an idea of a nationality or a language. This is the simple historical truth. And your pathetic court with its pathetic verdict cannot change that. Third, Ivan Mihaylov, or Vanche Mihaylov as he is known, was one of the most outstanding figures of the Bulgarian national liberation movement in Macedonia, a long-time leader of the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization," the TISP leader's post reads.

"This latest political anti-Bulgarian and, in a sense, complex repression, only proves how right I was when I overthrew that harmful government of Kiril Petkov. Because you (North Macedonia) are neither ready, nor deserving, nor worthy of being called Europeans,"

And finally, let me paraphrase the words of the very Bulgarian you sentenced—Lyupcho Georgievski - you are not bothered by the name of the Ivan Mihaylov association, but by the Macedonian Bulgarians. It bothers you that they exist, that they are a reality. But reality, dear North Macedonian rulers, is one such thing, which does not care about your feelings, fears and complexes. Reality exists—and it is truth. And as far as I’m concerned, if you continue behaving this way, the only EU you’ll see will be through a ‘curved macaroni’—made in Bulgaria!," Trifonov's position reads.

