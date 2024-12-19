Tomorrow, Dec. 20: Bus services on 26 routes of Sofia public transport will not operate

Tomorrow morning, December 20, in protest, 26 lines of public transport in Sofia will not operate, and the employees will protest in front of the 'Zemlyane' bus garage.

This protest will halt bus services on 26 different lines, including: 102, 83, 11, 54, 42, 64, 111, x9, x10, 63, 84, 77, 304, 260, 108, 802, 805, 803, 56, 44, 47, 49, 59, 61, 66 and 107

The reason for the protest is the ongoing disputes between the three trade unions representing public transport workers over the signing of a new collective labour agreement. The previous one expired on Tuesday.

The protest is organized by the Federation of Transport Unions under CITUB. According to them, there is no willingness for dialogue with the management of the capital's bus transport and this has delayed the adoption of a new collective agreement.

However, the Union of Transport Syndicates in Bulgaria holds a different opinion, accusing the CITUB-affiliated union of blocking discussions around the drafting of a new collective agreement by refusing to participate. According to them, the misunderstandings between two trade unions should not be transferred to the "Sofia Autotransport" and should not affect the public.

"Sofia Autotransport" has stated that they are doing everything necessary to ensure that employees receive their salaries and Christmas bonuses early.

