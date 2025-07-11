Two 10-Year-Old Boys Injured in Scooter Accident in Burgas

Two 10-year-old boys were injured in an electric scooter accident in Burgas on July 11. The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of Lorna Street and Hristo Arnaudov Street in the Kraimorie district.

According to reports, one of the boys was operating the scooter and failed to stop at a “Stop” sign, colliding with a car. The vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old man from Burgas who was traveling on a priority road.

As a result of the crash, the boy riding the scooter sustained a fractured left thumb. His peer, who was riding as a passenger on the scooter, suffered abrasions on his left leg.

Both children were examined at the University Hospital in Burgas (UMBAL – Burgas) and discharged for home treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.