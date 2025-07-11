БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Two 10-Year-Old Boys Injured in Scooter Accident in Burgas

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
тротинетка
Снимка: the image is illustrative

Two 10-year-old boys were injured in an electric scooter accident in Burgas on July 11. The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the intersection of Lorna Street and Hristo Arnaudov Street in the Kraimorie district.

According to reports, one of the boys was operating the scooter and failed to stop at a “Stop” sign, colliding with a car. The vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old man from Burgas who was traveling on a priority road.

As a result of the crash, the boy riding the scooter sustained a fractured left thumb. His peer, who was riding as a passenger on the scooter, suffered abrasions on his left leg.

Both children were examined at the University Hospital in Burgas (UMBAL – Burgas) and discharged for home treatment. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

More from: Bulgaria

Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Village of Nikyup Due to Worsening Water Shortage
Partial State of Emergency Declared in the Village of Nikyup Due to Worsening Water Shortage
PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction PM Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria’s Support for Ukraine Will Continue During Post-War Reconstruction
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Minister of Social Policy Awards Employees for Their Active Role in Uncovering Illegal Care Homes Minister of Social Policy Awards Employees for Their Active Role in Uncovering Illegal Care Homes
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Procedure Begins to Select Financing Institution for Vertical Gas Corridor, Says Energy Minister Procedure Begins to Select Financing Institution for Vertical Gas Corridor, Says Energy Minister
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
President Radev: Turkey Is Ready to Offer Better Terms on the 'Botas' Deal, but Political Will Is Needed on Our Side President Radev: Turkey Is Ready to Offer Better Terms on the 'Botas' Deal, but Political Will Is Needed on Our Side
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
46-Year-Old Man Murders His Mother in Sliven 46-Year-Old Man Murders His Mother in Sliven
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.

Product image
