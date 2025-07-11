46-Year-Old Man Murders His Mother in Sliven

A 46-year-old man has killed his mother in the city of Sliven, according to Senior Commissioner Dimitar Velichkov, Director of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior. The gruesome crime occurred during the night of July 10–11, with the police receiving the alert shortly after midnight.

The perpetrator turned himself in to the police voluntarily. The victim, a 68-year-old woman, died from multiple stab wounds to the neck.

The mother and son were not originally from Sliven. They had been renting accommodation in the city and had recently moved there with the intention of finding work.

Authorities are currently investigating the motive for the murder. According to Commissioner Velichkov, no prior reports of domestic violence involving the son had been filed with the police.

