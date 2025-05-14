UNICEF report: Bulgaria Among the Countries with the Highest Share of Functionally Illiterate Children

Bulgaria is among the countries with the highest share of functionally illiterate children, according to a report by the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Many countries have seen a decline in academic ability among children due to school closures during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the study. The report compares data from 43 member states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), as well as the European Union.

“Prior to the pandemic, children were already struggling on multiple fronts, and didn’t have access to adequate support – even in wealthy countries,” said UNICEF Innocenti Director, Bo Viktor Nylund.

“Now, in the face of rising economic uncertainty, countries need to prioritise children’s education, health and wellbeing to secure their lifetime prospects and happiness, as well as our societies’ economic security," he said.

According to the report, across the 43 countries, an estimated 8 million 15-year-olds – around half of the age group – were assessed as not functionally literate and numerate, meaning they could not understand a basic text.

This is a four per cent increase since 2018, and the proportions were highest in Bulgaria, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cyprus and Mexico, where more than two-thirds of 15-year-olds were in this category.

On the other hand, the Netherlands and Denmark retained their rankings as the top two places to be a child, based on measures of mental wellbeing, physical health, and skills. France comes third, followed by Portugal and Ireland, the report says.

New Zealand, Colombia, Mexico, Turkiye and Chile are ranked lowest in these areas.

There has also been a significant drop in infant mortality, an overall reduction in youth suicide and an increase in the number of children completing school, according to the study.

Despite these positive trends, the report expresses concern over children's mental health, highlighting a decline in life satisfaction among youth. Japan is the only country to report an improvement in this area.

Children’s physical health is also deteriorating, with the number of overweight children continuing to rise.