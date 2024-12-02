Up to 40 centimetres of snow in the Rhodope mountains

The snow cover in the Rhodope mountains, Southern Bulgaria, on December 2, reached 40 centimetres in some places. One bus got stuck on the road before Pamporovo ski resort, which caused a traffic jam, but has been towed out.

Restrictions have been introduced for the movement of trucks with trailers and semi-trailers through the "Rozhen" and "Prevala" passes, as well as on the roads Laki - Rozhen and Momchilovtsi - Momina Voda.

The roads in Smolyan district are passable in winter conditions. There is a litlle snow cover in the city of Smolyan.

