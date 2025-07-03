Vasil Stefanov of 'We Continue the Change' to Replace Kiril Petkov in Parliament

Vasil Stefanov from “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” will enter the National Assembly as the replacement for Kiril Petkov, according to a decision by the Central Election Commission (CEC) on July 3.

The CEC received an official letter from the National Assembly dated July 3rd, confirming the termination of Kiril Petkov’s mandate as a Member of Parliament representing the 23rd Electoral District – Sofia, elected from the “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” coalition list in the 51st National Assembly.