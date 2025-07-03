"Velichie" Party Submitted a No-Confidence Motion Against the Zhelyazkov Cabinet Over Environmental Policy Failures

"Velichie" party submitted a motion of no confidence today against the Zhelyazkov cabinet, citing failures in environmental policy. This was announced by Ivelin Mihaylov, chair of "Velichie" parliamentary group, in the corridors of the National Assembly on July 3.

He clarified that they had gathered supporting signatures from the parties MECH (morality, Unity, hounor) and "Vazrazhdane."

Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov, stated that he does not accept the grounds for the new motion.

Photos by BTA/archive

Genov said he rated his own performance as excellent during his six months as minister. He claimed that the environmental inspections were functioning flawlessly, as evidenced by the widespread fines imposed on mayors. He noted that he had statistical data and intended to present it during the debate on the "Velichie" motion. According to him, the citizens were to blame for the illegal landfills.