WCC-DB refer to the European Public Prosecutor's Office regarding the return of Vladimir Malinov to 'Bulgartansgaz'

The 'We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria' has sent a signal to the European Prosecutor's Office regarding the appointment of former caretaker Minister of Energy, Vladimir Malinov, to his previous position as Executive Director of the state-owned company "Bulgartansgaz" EAD.

The alert also highlights the ongoing investigation by the European Public Prosecutor's Office into the Chiren gas storage expansion project.

Yesterday, 'Yes, Bulgaria' party submitted a signal to the Commission for Combating Corruption (KPK) against Vladimir Malinov's return as Executive Director of "Bulgartansgaz" EAD. The signal concerns a violation of anti-corruption legislation (specifically, Article 86, paragraph 1 of the Law on Combating Corruption), which stipulates that a person who has held a public office is prohibited, for a period of one year after leaving office, from entering into contracts for executive or supervisory roles with companies over which they have exercised actions of management, regulation, or control during the last year of their tenure.

The signal to the European Prosecutor's Office expresses serious concerns about a conflict of interest, as Malinov, during his term as Minister of Energy (April 2024 – January 2025), participated in decisions directly affecting the operations of 'Bulgartansgaz'. His appointment to the company calls into question the ethics and legality of this transition.

