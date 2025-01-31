WCC-DB tabled a bill for removal of "symbols of communist regime in Bulgaria"

The "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" coalition tabled a motion to the National Assembly for the removal of "symbols of the communist regime in Bulgaria'. The sponsors of the bill to amend the Law on Declaring the Communist Regime in Bulgaria as Criminal included Atanas Atanasov, Martin Dimitrov, Yavor Bozhankov, and Lena Borislavova.

The proposal specifies that state authorities should take the necessary actions to remove symbols, including slogans, inscriptions, signs, photographs, and any other objects from the period between September 9, 1944, and November 10, 1989, including monuments. It also suggests that the placement of such symbols in public spaces should be prohibited. When such symbols are publicly displayed, the "criminal nature of the regime" should be explicitly acknowledged.

The motivation behind the bill states that "almost 25 years after the law came into effect, remnants of the regime, such as meaningless slogans, objects, and sculptures that glorify this criminal regime, can still be found in various places across Bulgaria". It further argues that this "misleads younger generations about the true nature and repressions of the regime" and promotes the "idealisation of the Bulgarian Communist Party (BKP) regime by children."

