НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

WCC-DB tabled a bill for removal of "symbols of communist regime in Bulgaria"

оглави комисиите парламента
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:35, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The "We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria" coalition tabled a motion to the National Assembly for the removal of "symbols of the communist regime in Bulgaria'. The sponsors of the bill to amend the Law on Declaring the Communist Regime in Bulgaria as Criminal included Atanas Atanasov, Martin Dimitrov, Yavor Bozhankov, and Lena Borislavova.

The proposal specifies that state authorities should take the necessary actions to remove symbols, including slogans, inscriptions, signs, photographs, and any other objects from the period between September 9, 1944, and November 10, 1989, including monuments. It also suggests that the placement of such symbols in public spaces should be prohibited. When such symbols are publicly displayed, the "criminal nature of the regime" should be explicitly acknowledged.

The motivation behind the bill states that "almost 25 years after the law came into effect, remnants of the regime, such as meaningless slogans, objects, and sculptures that glorify this criminal regime, can still be found in various places across Bulgaria". It further argues that this "misleads younger generations about the true nature and repressions of the regime" and promotes the "idealisation of the Bulgarian Communist Party (BKP) regime by children."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

EC opens seven infringement procedures against Bulgaria for failing to transpose EU directives
EC opens seven infringement procedures against Bulgaria for failing to transpose EU directives
19:28, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
 Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies
Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies
18:20, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
 Presidency on the Bulgarians investigated for espionage in the UK: Allegations of links to the "highest echelons" of power are absurd
Presidency on the Bulgarians investigated for espionage in the UK: Allegations of links to the "highest echelons" of power are absurd
17:51, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will ask for convergence report on its readiness for the Eurozone as soon as possible
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will ask for convergence report on its readiness for the Eurozone as soon as possible
17:21, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 Nine-year-old child died at school in Veliko Tarnovo
Nine-year-old child died at school in Veliko Tarnovo
16:59, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Taxi drivers stage a protest in front of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport (photos)
Taxi drivers stage a protest in front of Terminal 2 of Sofia Airport (photos)
16:46, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 Police remind public to be cautious about phone scammers
Police remind public to be cautious about phone scammers
15:25, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
 Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
Varna Airport launches new direct flights this year, uncluding to Abu Dhabi
14:56, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
 Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
Three women died in a serious car accident in Silistra
14:41, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections
Doctors saved the life of a woman, who was at risk following Botox injections
13:58, 31.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 Sliven declares flu epidemic, students will study online
Sliven declares flu epidemic, students will study online
21:54, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
President Rumen Radev: The war in Ukraine has no military solution – diplomacy should prevail
20:16, 30.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
More from: Politics
Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies
Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, allocated the portfolios of his deputies
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will ask for convergence report on its readiness for the Eurozone as soon as possible
Minister of Finance: Bulgaria will ask for convergence report on its readiness for the Eurozone as soon as possible
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
'MRF-New Beginning' leader Peevski: I will clean Bulgaria of the Soros influence
The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
The sailors aboard 'Vezhen' ship are in good health, and no charges have been brought against them.
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
PM orders inspection of riverbeds and dam levels
Budget 2025: Controversies in the Parliament over the state's revenues and expenditures (overview)
Budget 2025: Controversies in the Parliament over the state's revenues and expenditures (overview)
Топ 24
Най-четени
Гледайте европейското първенство по биатлон в Мартел-Вал Мартело пряко по БНТ 3
Гледайте европейското първенство по биатлон в Мартел-Вал Мартело...
9-годишно дете е починало в училище във Велико Търново
9-годишно дете е починало в училище във Велико Търново
Георги Семерджиев поиска по-малка присъда преди решението на ВКС за катастрофата на бул. "Черни връх"
Георги Семерджиев поиска по-малка присъда преди решението на ВКС за...
Виктория Георгиева е първият артист от Балканите на корицата на световна музикална платформа
Виктория Георгиева е първият артист от Балканите на корицата на...
Кравите са постоянно на пътя - докога?
Кравите са постоянно на пътя - докога?
Внимание, опасно мръсен въздух: Фините прахови частици са над нормата
Внимание, опасно мръсен въздух: Фините прахови частици са над нормата
Президентството за разследваните българи за шпионаж: Твърденията за връзки с "най-висшите ешелони" на властта са абсурдни
Президентството за разследваните българи за шпионаж: Твърденията за...
След трагичната авиокатастрофа в САЩ: Намериха и втората черна кутия
След трагичната авиокатастрофа в САЩ: Намериха и втората черна кутия
Борисов: Загубил съм през годините - не познавам Пепи Еврото, а се оказа важен човек
Борисов: Загубил съм през годините - не познавам Пепи Еврото, а се...
България официално получи първия си изтребител Ф-16
България официално получи първия си изтребител Ф-16
Четвърто място за девойките до 16 г. и пето за юношите на турнирите от Европейската зимна купа
Четвърто място за девойките до 16 г. и пето за юношите на турнирите от Европейската зимна купа