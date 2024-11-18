WCC-DB will support the candidacy of the oldest MP Silvi Kirilov for Speaker of the Parliament

‘We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria’ (WCC-DB) will support the proposal of ‘There is Such a People’ (TISP) that the moist senior MP, Silvi Kirilov, be temporarily elected as the Speaker of the Parliament. This was announced by the WCC-DB coalition leaders at a briefing on November 18. They will withdraw their candidate Andrei Tsekov and called on all other political formations to do the same.

"TISP signed the declaration on the sanitary cordon (around Peevski) and committed to pass important anti-corruption laws in Parliament," Assen Vassilev of WCC-SB said.

GERB is incapable of leading and did not give a solution on how this Parliament should work, said Kiril Petkov.

"Unfortunately, we have seen that Borissov is afraid even to come to a leadership meeting. GERB missed three important conditions that were in the declaration. One is about Sarafov (currently acting Prosecutor General) - well, we do not agree for the next seven years Sarafov to be Prosecutor General and to be elected by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), which is with an expired term of office. We saw that there was no word on the Anti-Corruption Commission - the two laws Borissov said about were on personal bankruptcy and whistleblowers."

Borissov's dependence on Peevski was shown today in his colourful address to all of us, Kiril Petkov of WCC-DB added.

"He said: 'I am not ready to remove Peevski's two bats, I am not ready to remove his deputy and I have no decision for Parliament on how to go forward and I am even afraid to come to a meeting with us because we are many. We just saw him in the photo with the BSP, he was also with a lot of people, but somehow he is afraid to meet with us."

WCC-DB are ready to support a technical Speaker, but this is not a search for alternative majorities and is not an excuse for GERB's irresponsibility, Bozhidar Bojanov said.

"We are concerned about the state and we want to overcome the Parliamentary crisis because it is absurd that the highest body of state power cannot work," Atanas Atanasov of WCC-DB said.

Following a meeting of the GERB Executive Committee earlier on November 18, Denitsa Sacheva said that there would be leadership talks only to form a ruling majority and a regular government. Boyko Borissov announced another decision of the Executive Committee: if elected as Speaker of Parliament, GERB's Raya Nazaryan will not agree to be caretaker Prime Minister.

