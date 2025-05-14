PM Zhelyazkov Presented Progress Report on Cabinet's Governance Programme

This is the fastest-adopted governanance programme in the past 15 years, said Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov during the presentation of the report on the progress in implementing the governance programme. Deputy Prime Ministers Tomislav Donchev, Atanas Zafirov, and Grozdan Karadzhov also participated in the briefing on May 14.

"The government adopted its four-year governance programme on February 24. But to highlight the more interesting aspect, I would point out that this is the fastest-adopted programme in the past 15 years – just 38 days after the government was elected," explained Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov.

He pointed out that the agreement on the parliamentary majority was the result of the united efforts and compromises among the participating parties. The programme was developed based on the commitments made to the public—to improve quality of life, further Bulgaria’s integration into the European economic and financial framework, establish a fair judicial system, and create a favourable environment for economic efficiency.

"Our programme includes 100 priorities. As a result of its implementation, 257 defined objectives are expected to be achieved through the execution of 710 measures," said Zhelyazkov.

He noted that with regard to fiscal policy, the national budget, the Health Insurance Fund budget, and the public social security budget were all prepared within a short timeframe.