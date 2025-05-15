БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт протест
The Governance Programme: PM Rosen Zhelyazkov and the Deputy Prime Ministers Reported on What Has Been Done So Far

Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
Our strategic priority remains the country's accession to the euro area from 1 January next year

Росен Желязков
Снимка: BTA

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and the three Deputy Prime Ministers—Tomislav Donchev, Atanas Zafirov, and Grozdan Karadzhov—presented an overview of the government’s programme implementation to date.

A strategic priority remains Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone as of January 1 next year.

This is the first detailed report of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Ministers since the establishment of the governance programme on 24 February. Zhelyazkov stressed that it was the fastest adopted in the last 15 years - just 38 days after the Cabinet was formed. The programme outlines 100 priorities, 257 goals, and 710 measures, and it was repeatedly emphasised that it is designed for a full four-year term in office.

A first report, but with a promise from the Prime Minister to have one every three months for the whole period from 2025 to 2029.

The most important strategic goal continues to be the adoption of the euro at the beginning of next year.

“The government approved and submitted Bulgaria’s national medium-term structural plan to the European Commission on time—by February 28. You may have seen that the Commission issued a positive assessment of the plan yesterday, which marks another step toward fulfilling our commitments to predictable and successful management of public finances," Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov said.

During this period, he noted, changes were made to the Bulgarian National Bank Act, and measures are being implemented to improve budget revenue collection and combat the grey economy. Revenues have increased by BGN 1.1 billion, representing 7% growth. In the fight against corruption, the Ministry of Interior has conducted integrity tests, including for individuals against whom there are reports of corrupt behaviour.

“All operations that have been part of the political debate over recent months are also part of the Ministry of Interior's efforts to cleanse its ranks of improper conduct—ranging from influence-peddling and political protection of criminal schemes to better coordination with law enforcement,” Zhelyazkov added.

He also highlighted the fight against drug trafficking, reporting an increase in the quantities seized. He expressed hope that as of January next year, Bulgaria will be removed from the grey list for money laundering.

"A large-scale action against property fraud has been launched in cooperation with the Ministry of Interior and the prosecutor's office, an inspection of arbitration courts is being carried out, for which there is evidence that arbitration is used for criminal schemes," Rosen Zhelyazkov further said.

Extensive checks are also being carried out on private bailiffs and notaries suspected of being involved in property fraud schemes.

Zhelyazkov stressed the priority of strengthening Bulgaria’s defense by developing an effective system for attracting, recruiting, and retaining military personnel through accelerated rearmament and modernisation of all branches of the armed forces. He also anticipates convening the Security Council under the Council of Ministers to address the topic of cybersecurity.

Each of the three Deputy Prime Ministers also reported on progress within their respective portfolios.

Tomislav Donchev focused on achievements under the Recovery and Resilience Plan, describing the initial situation as “catastrophic.”

“One of the most impactful accomplishments—with huge public significance—is that following nearly two months of intense negotiations with the European Commission, we succeeded in eliminating the requirement for non-household consumers to move to the free electricity market. We also removed a commitment made by previous governments to impose emissions quotas on individual power-generating installations, which would have restricted the operation of thermal power plants,” said Donchev.

Atanas Zafirov highlighted achievements in employment, social policy, and reducing social inequality.

“At the proposal of the Council of Ministers, all pensions will be increased by 8.6% starting July 1. Despite the difficult budget situation, Easter bonuses were also secured for 87,000 of the most vulnerable pensioners,” Zafirov added.

Grozdan Karadzhov outlined the measures taken to improve road safety and legislative changes in the sector.

“In healthcare, we have accelerated construction of the National Children’s Hospital after inherited stagnation. The scope of screening for socially significant diseases has been expanded. All three emergency care centers have been renovated and modernized, and five additional high-mobility ambulances have been delivered for hard-to-access regions,” said Karadzhov, who is also Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Zhelyazkov stated that he has no concerns about the execution of the governance programme, despite governing as a minority cabinet.

The government has a clear roadmap for action, Zhelyazkov stressed, and expressed gratitude to all political forces supporting Bulgaria’s Euro-Atlantic future.

