Weather Outlook for June in Bulgaria: Warmer Than Usual, Rainfall Below Normal, with Temperatures Ranging from 10° to 38°

The image is illustrative

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) reports that June temperatures in Bulgaria will range between 10–15°C for the lows and 33–38°C for the highs. The monthly average temperature is expected to be around or above the norm, while precipitation will be around or below average.

The monthly temperature will be around the norm and the precipitation - around or below the norm

This year in June, the average monthly temperature is expected to be around or above the norm, which for most of the country is between 20 and 22 degrees, along the Struma River valley - about 23 degrees, for the high fields - between 17 and 19 degrees, and for the mountains - between 4 and 12 degrees.

Monthly rainfall totals will be around or below normal, which in the plains is between 50 and 70 litres per square metre, on the Black Sea coast and the Struma river valley - between 30 and 50 litres per square metre, and in the mountainous regions - between 70 and 130 litres per square metre.

In early June, temperatures will be higher than the seasonal norms

At the beginning of the month, stable air masses will bring mostly sunny weather, with some afternoon cumulus clouds and localized short-term showers and thunderstorms, mainly over mountainous areas. Temperatures will rise quickly and exceed typical seasonal norms.

Around mid-June, an approaching atmospheric disturbance will increase the chance of rain, particularly in Western and Central Bulgaria. Mornings will remain sunny, especially in the eastern parts. Temperatures may dip slightly but will still remain above average.

Temperatures will be warmer than normal in the second decade, with sunny spells and brief showers in the third

Sunny weather will prevail on most days of the second decade. Temperatures will remain above normal. Around the middle and towards the end of the period, the chance of showers increases, again short-lived, with thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and in mountainous areas.

In the final third of June, expect alternating periods of sunshine and cloud buildup, with scattered short-term rain and thunderstorms. Overall, temperatures will stay near or above seasonal averages.

