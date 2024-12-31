НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Welcome to Schengen: Bulgaria and Romania become full members from tonight

решено българия пълноправен член шенген януари 2025
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:31, 31.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

As of tonight, Bulgaria and Romania become full members of the Schengen Area. At exactly midnight, the Ministers of Interior of both countries, Atanas Ilkov and Cătălin Predoiu, will be at the "Danube Bridge" border checkpoint to symbolically lift the final closed border barrier between the two nations.

    For the next six months, a so-called "lightened inspection regime" will be in place at Bulgaria’s border checkpoints with Romania, with random checks based on risk analysis.

    From tonight, a route will be provided at the border crossing for cars to pass through without controls, with drivers and passengers not showing their identity documents. They will only be stopped if they have not paid the bridge crossing fee online. This year, traffic across the Danube Bridge has been record-breaking, with over one million cars crossing from Bulgaria to Romania.

    From January 1, there will be no checks at Bulgaria’s border crossings with Greece either, although vehicles may still be stopped randomly for inspections.

    Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
    Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
    Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
    Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
    Намерете ни в Google News

    Свали приложението BNТ News
    google play badge
    Свали приложението BNТ News
    app store badge

    More from EN

    Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
    Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
    14:36, 31.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
     Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
    Viewer reported a huge pothole on Hemus motorway
    14:08, 31.12.2024
    Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
     Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
    Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
    13:43, 31.12.2024
    Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
     Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
    Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
    13:34, 31.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
     Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
    Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
    13:27, 31.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
     Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
    Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
    21:34, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
     GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
    GERB proposes changes to the Religious Denominations Act
    21:18, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
     "Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
    "Vazrazhdane" submitted a bill to amend the Law on Religious Denominations
    21:10, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
     Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
    Council of Ministers proposes a special interim budget until the new one is adopted
    20:34, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
     GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
    GERB – UDF and "Democratic Bulgaria" discussed drafts of coalition agreement
    20:03, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
     Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
    Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
    17:48, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
     Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
    Winter fairy tale in the village of Shiroka Laka in the Phodope mountains (see pics)
    16:41, 30.12.2024
    Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
    More from: Bulgaria
    Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
    Sofia welcomes New Year with a concert and a light show at Battenberg Square - what security measures are in place?
    Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
    Two arrested over Sofia's Central Railway Station carriage fire in which four people died
    Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
    Four people died in a fire in a carriage at Sofia Central Station
    Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
    Five flights diverted from Sofia Airport due to heavy fog
    Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
    Bulgaria's President Radev expressed condolences on the death of Jimmy Carter
    Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
    Holy Synod: The court ruling on possibility of registering Old Calendar Orthodox Church could lead to new divisions within Bulgarian Orthodoxy
    Топ 24
    Най-четени
    Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
    Четирима души загинаха при пожар във вагон на Централна гара в София
    Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ, заяви гл. комисар Александър Джартов
    Вагонът, в който загинаха четирима, не е изоставен, а действащ,...
    Спортната 2024 година - обзор на най-значимите събития
    Спортната 2024 година - обзор на най-значимите събития
    За края на войната в Украйна: Киев ще получи финансова помощ от Вашингтон
    За края на войната в Украйна: Киев ще получи финансова помощ от...
    Карлос Насар и Боряна Калейн в предаването "България от край до край"
    Карлос Насар и Боряна Калейн в предаването "България от край...
    Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад "Батенберг"
    Столицата посреща 2025 година с лазерно шоу на площад...
    МС предлага специален бюджет до гласуването на нов
    МС предлага специален бюджет до гласуването на нов
    Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца са лечими
    Надежда за малките пациенти: Най-честите онкозаболявания при деца...
    Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
    Арестуваха двама за пожара във вагон на Централна гара
    Кметът на Ловеч ще подаде жалба заради проблемите с тока от 7 дни
    Кметът на Ловеч ще подаде жалба заради проблемите с тока от 7 дни