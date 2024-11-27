"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme

Three young Bulgarian women scientists have been recognized for their outstanding achievements as part of the "Women in Science" programme, organized by UNESCO and Sofia University. The finalists, all working in the field of natural sciences, were honoured for their innovative projects during a ceremony marking the 14th year of the programme in Bulgaria. Since the programme began, 39 Bulgarian women have received distinctions under this initiative.

A total of 4,400 ladies from 110 countries have participated in the Women in Science programme since 1998. Seven of these women have also become Nobel Prize Laureates. This year the competition in Bulgaria was strong, with as many as 40 candidates. Three of them won the prize - two engineers and one doctor. What their projects are about:

Dr. Eng. Daniela Atanasova, Chemist: Composite materials based on cotton, aimed at improving skin appearance, regenerating old collagen fibers, promoting the formation of new ones, and treating chronic wounds.

Dr. Eng. Dimitriya Mihaylova, Telecommunications: "My project focuses on machine-learning-based attacks using artificial intelligence. I aim to discover a new algorithm to counteract such attacks

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Maria Levkova, Geneticist: "A study of the mutational profile of colorectal cancer with the aim of identifying new biomarkers for early diagnosis and patient monitoring.

Images by BTA



The awards were presented for the eighth consecutive year by Vice President, Iliana Yotova, who said:

"These young women, these girls, truly deserve it. They demonstrate that in science, love, gentleness, and the beauty of Bulgarian women can meet successfully with great willpower, courage, strength, and talent."

Each of the three women will receive 5,000 euros to further develop their projects.

