'We Continue the Change' Co-leader, Kiril Petkov with another charge for attempted coercion

He is free on BGN 10,000 bail

кирил петков едно обвинение разследване принуда

Kiril Petkov (co-chair of We Continue the Change) received another charge in the Prosecutor’s Office on March 28. This charge is related to the investigation into pressure allegedly we exerted on the Deputy Minister of Electronic Government, Alexander Yolovski. The case involves public procurement contracts worth hundreds of millions. Yolovski claims that both Petkov and former Minister Bozhidar Bozhanov pressured him to organise tenders in violation of the law.

In his testimony to the prosecutor’s office, Yolovski also claimed he was threatened by Petkov. According to Yolovski, the former Prime Minister, Kiril Petkov, spoke aggressively, telling him that he needed to coordinate all of his actions with Bozhanov. Petkov has been given a bail measure in the amount of 10,000 BGN.

Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change":
"What I wrote when I signed the indictment, I wrote: I do not understand this accusation! This is part of the words I put. It is absurd, it is even ridiculous. Absolutely some made-up story where they're trying to create some theatrical scenario that's really insane. I don't even want to comment on it. It's some kind of fiction. And apparently the dirty machine and Peevski in particular, I want to address it here in particular, have started trying to act like they’re scary."

Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure

