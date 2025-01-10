Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," Kiril Petkov, has been officially charged and placed under a prosecutorial measure of "recognizance" (an obligation for the person to sign a document ensuring their cooperation with the investigation or legal process, without the need for detention), as he confirmed to the media after attending the Prosecutor's office with his lawyer, Daniela Dokovska, to face the charges. This information was also confirmed by the supervising prosecutor on the case, Angel Kanev.

Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack

Prosecutor Kanev explained that Petkov was charged with two counts of malfeasance in office during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Photo by BTA

"In his capacity as public official who totally exceeded his rights and powers, ordering the arrest of certain individuals, without having such legal grounds, ordered police officers, without them having powers, to carry out investigative actions, in violation of the law, during the night, without authorization from a court," the prosecutor explained.

***

On December 9, 2024, Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov. This request was based on a proposal from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, related to an ongoing investigation. According to the supervising prosecutor, the evidence gathered thus far was deemed sufficient to hold Petkov criminally liable for exceeding his powers as Prime Minister on March 17, 2022.



On that date, March 17, 2022, GERB leader Boyko Borissov was arrested as part of a high-profile operation conducted by the Ministry of Interior. Along with Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and GERB spokesperson Sevdalina Arnaudova were also taken into custody. The Ministry stated that searches were conducted at several locations.



Following Sarafov’s request, Kiril Petkov, on December 10, 2024, voluntarily submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to Parliament’s registry, allowing for the legal proceedings against him to continue.

