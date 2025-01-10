НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure

кирил петков съм извършил никакво престъпление политическа атака
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:20, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," Kiril Petkov, has been officially charged and placed under a prosecutorial measure of "recognizance" (an obligation for the person to sign a document ensuring their cooperation with the investigation or legal process, without the need for detention), as he confirmed to the media after attending the Prosecutor's office with his lawyer, Daniela Dokovska, to face the charges. This information was also confirmed by the supervising prosecutor on the case, Angel Kanev.

Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack

Prosecutor Kanev explained that Petkov was charged with two counts of malfeasance in office during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Photo by BTA

"In his capacity as public official who totally exceeded his rights and powers, ordering the arrest of certain individuals, without having such legal grounds, ordered police officers, without them having powers, to carry out investigative actions, in violation of the law, during the night, without authorization from a court," the prosecutor explained.

***

On December 9, 2024, Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov. This request was based on a proposal from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, related to an ongoing investigation. According to the supervising prosecutor, the evidence gathered thus far was deemed sufficient to hold Petkov criminally liable for exceeding his powers as Prime Minister on March 17, 2022.


On that date, March 17, 2022, GERB leader Boyko Borissov was arrested as part of a high-profile operation conducted by the Ministry of Interior. Along with Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and GERB spokesperson Sevdalina Arnaudova were also taken into custody. The Ministry stated that searches were conducted at several locations.


Following Sarafov’s request, Kiril Petkov, on December 10, 2024, voluntarily submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to Parliament’s registry, allowing for the legal proceedings against him to continue.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
17:00, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
15:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
14:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
14:09, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
13:50, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
13:43, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services
Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services
22:45, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Border Police responded to accusations related to the deaths of migrants in Strandzha
Border Police responded to accusations related to the deaths of migrants in Strandzha
21:53, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
 Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
19:10, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
 "MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
18:59, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Expansion of conflicts in the Middle East do not impact migration pressure on Bulgaria, says Head of SANS
Expansion of conflicts in the Middle East do not impact migration pressure on Bulgaria, says Head of SANS
17:55, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia
Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia
17:04, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
More from: Politics
Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
Топ 24
Най-четени
Редица сигнали са подавани срещу семейството на детето от скандалния клип в ТикТок
Редица сигнали са подавани срещу семейството на детето от...
Напрежение и радикализация в бежанските центрове у нас отчитат службите
Напрежение и радикализация в бежанските центрове у нас отчитат...
Зимата се завръща
Зимата се завръща
Търсят варианти за по-бързо преминаване през "Дунав мост" при Русе
Търсят варианти за по-бързо преминаване през "Дунав мост"...
Докладите на ЕРП-тата: КЕВР очаква информация за броя на засегнатите
Докладите на ЕРП-тата: КЕВР очаква информация за броя на засегнатите
Последствията от таласемията: Какво коства чакането за кръвопреливане?
Последствията от таласемията: Какво коства чакането за кръвопреливане?
Кирил Петков: Не съм извършил никакво престъпление, това е политическа атака
Кирил Петков: Не съм извършил никакво престъпление, това е...
Спират временно приема на пациенти в детската хирургия в болница "Св. Анна" във Варна
Спират временно приема на пациенти в детската хирургия в болница...
Огнената стихия в Лос Анджелис се разраства - евакуираните са над 130 000 души
Огнената стихия в Лос Анджелис се разраства - евакуираните са над...
Антъни Генов се класира за финала на двойки на турнир в Хазебрук
Антъни Генов се класира за финала на двойки на турнир в Хазебрук
Берое започна подготовка с 14 футболисти, от които един нов
Берое започна подготовка с 14 футболисти, от които един нов