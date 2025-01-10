Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack

The co-chair of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), Kiril Petkov, on January 10 appeared at the Prosecutor's office to receive charges related to the arrests of Boyko Borisov, Sevdelina Arnaudova, and Vladislav Goranov. A month ago, acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, requested to lift Petkov's immunity, accusing him of exceeding his powers while serving as Prime Minister.

Petkov arrived at the Prosecutor's office, greeted by applause from his party members and supporters who had gathered an hour earlier in front of the former Specialized Court building on "Cherkovna" Street. Some of them brought banners, and loudspeakers with microphones were set up on the pavement. Key political figures from the WCC-DB coalition, as well as Petkov’s wife, were present.

Petkov said that the support was for all people who have suffered due to lack of justice in Bulgaria. He declared that he had committed no crime and that no laws had been broken. Petkov emphasized that he waived his immunity to demonstrate that he does not succumb to pressure. When asked if he had exerted pressure on investigating officers, he responded that, during the period he was Prime Minister, people were free to act. Petkov also expressed his belief that Borislav Sarafov should not be elected as Prosecutor General.

"I will go in and say that I have committed no crime, and I will tell them that this is a political attack. I am glad that just before coming here, we voted on the Law on the Judiciary, which will be discussed in three days... Sarafov is one of the instruments of the machine, but it doesn't stop with him. Peevski is currently leading this "campaign", and Angel Kanev is not a random prosecutor... This machine needs to be dismantled, and I am very happy because I don't see fear in any of the people behind me," Kiril Petkov from WCC stated.

"The message people are sending to the prosecutor's office is that there must be justice in the country and the Prosecutor's office must do its job not under political pressure, not against politically charged cases, but to really investigate everything," said Assen Vassilev from WCC. "The message is that the Prosecutor's office cannot continue to act however it pleases, completely disregarding the law, and we will not remain silent or passive," added Lena Borislavova from WCC.

However, according to the Prosecutor's office, Petkov overstepped his authority three years ago by arresting Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova. Additionally, the searches at the time were conducted without court authorization.

On December 9, 2024, Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov. This request was based on a proposal from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, related to an ongoing investigation. According to the supervising prosecutor, the evidence gathered thus far was deemed sufficient to hold Petkov criminally liable for exceeding his powers as Prime Minister on March 17, 2022.



On that date, March 17, 2022, GERB leader Boyko Borissov was arrested as part of a high-profile operation conducted by the Ministry of Interior. Along with Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and GERB spokesperson Sevdalina Arnaudova were also taken into custody. The Ministry stated that searches were conducted at several locations.



Following Sarafov’s request, on December 10, 2024, Kiril Petkov voluntarily submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to Parliament’s registry, allowing for the legal proceedings against him to continue.



