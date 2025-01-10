НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack

Rally preceded the appearance of the leader of "We Continue the Change' Kiril Petkov in the Prosecutor's office

Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The co-chair of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), Kiril Petkov, on January 10 appeared at the Prosecutor's office to receive charges related to the arrests of Boyko Borisov, Sevdelina Arnaudova, and Vladislav Goranov. A month ago, acting Prosecutor General, Borislav Sarafov, requested to lift Petkov's immunity, accusing him of exceeding his powers while serving as Prime Minister.

Acting Prosecutor General seeks to lift the immunity of' MP and 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' co-leader, Kiril Petkov

Petkov arrived at the Prosecutor's office, greeted by applause from his party members and supporters who had gathered an hour earlier in front of the former Specialized Court building on "Cherkovna" Street. Some of them brought banners, and loudspeakers with microphones were set up on the pavement. Key political figures from the WCC-DB coalition, as well as Petkov’s wife, were present.

Petkov said that the support was for all people who have suffered due to lack of justice in Bulgaria. He declared that he had committed no crime and that no laws had been broken. Petkov emphasized that he waived his immunity to demonstrate that he does not succumb to pressure. When asked if he had exerted pressure on investigating officers, he responded that, during the period he was Prime Minister, people were free to act. Petkov also expressed his belief that Borislav Sarafov should not be elected as Prosecutor General.

"I will go in and say that I have committed no crime, and I will tell them that this is a political attack. I am glad that just before coming here, we voted on the Law on the Judiciary, which will be discussed in three days... Sarafov is one of the instruments of the machine, but it doesn't stop with him. Peevski is currently leading this "campaign", and Angel Kanev is not a random prosecutor... This machine needs to be dismantled, and I am very happy because I don't see fear in any of the people behind me," Kiril Petkov from WCC stated.

MP Kiril Petkov replied to Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov: "Pathetic thugs - I will give up my immunity right away"

"The message people are sending to the prosecutor's office is that there must be justice in the country and the Prosecutor's office must do its job not under political pressure, not against politically charged cases, but to really investigate everything," said Assen Vassilev from WCC.

"The message is that the Prosecutor's office cannot continue to act however it pleases, completely disregarding the law, and we will not remain silent or passive," added Lena Borislavova from WCC.

However, according to the Prosecutor's office, Petkov overstepped his authority three years ago by arresting Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova. Additionally, the searches at the time were conducted without court authorization.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

***

On December 9, 2024, Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov submitted a request to the 51st National Assembly to lift the immunity of MP Kiril Petkov. This request was based on a proposal from the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, related to an ongoing investigation. According to the supervising prosecutor, the evidence gathered thus far was deemed sufficient to hold Petkov criminally liable for exceeding his powers as Prime Minister on March 17, 2022.


On that date, March 17, 2022, GERB leader Boyko Borissov was arrested as part of a high-profile operation conducted by the Ministry of Interior. Along with Borissov, former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov and GERB spokesperson Sevdalina Arnaudova were also taken into custody. The Ministry stated that searches were conducted at several locations.


Following Sarafov’s request, on December 10, 2024, Kiril Petkov voluntarily submitted a waiver of his parliamentary immunity to Parliament’s registry, allowing for the legal proceedings against him to continue.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
14:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
14:09, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
 Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
Stray and free-roaming animals pose traffic safety risk on roads in Dupnitsa - will measures be taken?
13:50, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
Early bookings for holidays on Bulgaria's Black Sea coast have started
13:43, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
 Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services
Tensions and radicalization in migrant centres in the country reported by the security services
22:45, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
 Border Police responded to accusations related to the deaths of migrants in Strandzha
Border Police responded to accusations related to the deaths of migrants in Strandzha
21:53, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
 Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
19:10, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:22 мин.
 "MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
18:59, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
 Expansion of conflicts in the Middle East do not impact migration pressure on Bulgaria, says Head of SANS
Expansion of conflicts in the Middle East do not impact migration pressure on Bulgaria, says Head of SANS
17:55, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia
Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia
17:04, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
16:47, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display
Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display
16:33, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
More from: Politics
Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
Parliament adopts provisional budget law at first reading
"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
"MRF - New Beginning" met with representatives of the Association of Bulgarian Employers' Organizations
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
GERB - UDF: Negotiations on forming future government continue without "Democratic Bulgaria"
Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
Budget Committee in Parliament approved budget extension law
Топ 24
Най-четени
Скандален случай на тормоз над дете, излъчен в ТикТок: Сезираха социалните служби
Скандален случай на тормоз над дете, излъчен в ТикТок: Сезираха...
Редица сигнали са подавани срещу семейството на детето от скандалния клип в ТикТок
Редица сигнали са подавани срещу семейството на детето от...
Напрежение и радикализация в бежанските центрове у нас отчитат службите
Напрежение и радикализация в бежанските центрове у нас отчитат...
Азербайджан временно спря газовите доставки за България
Азербайджан временно спря газовите доставки за България
Зимата се завръща
Зимата се завръща
Спецакция за рекет и изнудване в два столични квартала, има задържани
Спецакция за рекет и изнудване в два столични квартала, има задържани
Докладите на ЕРП-тата: КЕВР очаква информация за броя на засегнатите
Докладите на ЕРП-тата: КЕВР очаква информация за броя на засегнатите
Търсят варианти за по-бързо преминаване през "Дунав мост" при Русе
Търсят варианти за по-бързо преминаване през "Дунав мост"...
Последствията от таласемията: Какво коства чакането за кръвопреливане?
Последствията от таласемията: Какво коства чакането за кръвопреливане?
Себастиан Корда и Феликс Оже-Алиасим ще играят за трофея в Аделаида
Себастиан Корда и Феликс Оже-Алиасим ще играят за трофея в Аделаида
Купа на България: ЦСКА - Дея спорт (ГАЛЕРИЯ)
Купа на България: ЦСКА - Дея спорт (ГАЛЕРИЯ)