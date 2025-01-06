НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues

метра сняг троянския проход разчистването продължава
Снимка: снимка: АПИ
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:12, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The clearing of 3-metre snowdrifts on the Troyan Pass continues, with snowplows reaching the mountain ridge and widening the road, as reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency on January 6.

Efforts to clear the Troyan Pass on road II-35 between Troyan and Karnare are ongoing. The pass was temporarily closed to all vehicles following heavy snowfall at the end of December and deteriorating weather conditions. In some areas, snowdrifts reached up to 2-3 metres.

Specialized equipment began clearing last week and has now reached the ridge of the Balkan Mountains. If strong winds and additional snowfalls are avoided in the coming days, it is expected that the pass will reopen for vehicles weighing up to 12 tonnes.

photo by RIA

Ten snow-clearing machines, including rotary snowplows, combined snowplows, excavators, and other specialized equipment, are removing the snowdrifts. Road maintenance teams in the regions of Lovech and Plovdiv are working intensively to restore traffic through the pass as soon as possible.

This route provides the most direct connection between Central Northern Bulgaria, including Pleven, Lovech, and Troyan, and Southern Bulgaria.




Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
President Rumen Radev on the forthcoming handing over of the first government-forming mandate: Political parties should stop playing with the fate of the people
16:46, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
Bread prices hike, with increases exceeding 30% in some areas
15:47, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
 Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
Prices of basic foods have increased: Sugar, oil, and flour see the highest price hike
13:49, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
 Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
12:50, 06.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:52 мин.
 "Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
"Democratic Bulgaria" learned from the media that GERB-UDF is halting the negotiations on forming a future government
22:17, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
GERB-UDF halts negotiations on forming a future government
21:54, 05.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
20:19, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
 President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
18:17, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
17:46, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
 Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
16:56, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
 Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
16:06, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
 The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
The year in Petrich began with the Surva 2025' Stachinarski Games (see pics)
15:11, 03.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
Bulgaria celebrates Epiphany
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
The vape which led to the death of a 14-year-old boy in Pleven was bought online
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
President Rumen Radev and Patriarch Daniil discussed the case of Old Calendar Orthodox Church
21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
21-year-old woman is in a coma after a serious crash near Vresovo
Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
Sofia Airport introduces new traffic management system in front of Terminal 2
Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
Despite the fog in recent days, air pollution in Sofia was below the critical level
Топ 24
Най-четени
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и САЩ
Най-силната снежна буря от 15 години: Обилни снеговалежи в Европа и...
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си - полицай в Пловдив
МВР: Няма виновни за инцидента, при който дете застреля баща си -...
От "Демократична България" научават от медиите, че ГЕРБ прекратяват преговорите
От "Демократична България" научават от медиите, че ГЕРБ...
Акушерката от скандалния чалга клип с бебета: Исках да се порадвам на музиката
Акушерката от скандалния чалга клип с бебета: Исках да се порадвам...
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
Празнуваме Богоявление или Йордановден - вижте мъжкото хоро от Калофер
Измама в социалните мрежи: Лъжат ни с евтини кутии, пълни с продукти
Измама в социалните мрежи: Лъжат ни с евтини кутии, пълни с продукти
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
3 метра сняг на Троянския проход, разчистването продължава
Опасна тенденция: Наркотик и в желирани бонбони, освен във вейпове
Опасна тенденция: Наркотик и в желирани бонбони, освен във вейпове
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да спрат да си играят със съдбата на хората
Президентът Румен Радев за първия мандат: Политическите партии да...
Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две седмици преди влизането на Тръмп в Белия дом
Картата на бойните действия в Украйна претърпява промени две седмици преди влизането на Тръмп в Белия дом
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Смолян - Пловдив
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Смолян - Пловдив