3 metres of snow on the Troyan pass, clearing continues

The clearing of 3-metre snowdrifts on the Troyan Pass continues, with snowplows reaching the mountain ridge and widening the road, as reported by the Road Infrastructure Agency on January 6.

Efforts to clear the Troyan Pass on road II-35 between Troyan and Karnare are ongoing. The pass was temporarily closed to all vehicles following heavy snowfall at the end of December and deteriorating weather conditions. In some areas, snowdrifts reached up to 2-3 metres.

Specialized equipment began clearing last week and has now reached the ridge of the Balkan Mountains. If strong winds and additional snowfalls are avoided in the coming days, it is expected that the pass will reopen for vehicles weighing up to 12 tonnes.

photo by RIA

Ten snow-clearing machines, including rotary snowplows, combined snowplows, excavators, and other specialized equipment, are removing the snowdrifts. Road maintenance teams in the regions of Lovech and Plovdiv are working intensively to restore traffic through the pass as soon as possible.

This route provides the most direct connection between Central Northern Bulgaria, including Pleven, Lovech, and Troyan, and Southern Bulgaria.











