НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

40 cm of new snow in the Rhodopes: roads are passable in winter conditions

нов сняг родопите пътищата проходими зимни условия
Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:46, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In some areas of the Smolyan district (Southern Bulgaria), the new snow cover has reached 40 centimetres, and snowfall continues with varying intensity. All national roads remain passable under winter conditions. The road surfaces are snow-covered, but they are being cleared and treated.

Two settlements in Madan municipality are without electricity. Emergency teams are working and power supply is expected to be restored in the afternoon.

Andriyan Petrov, Deputy Regional Governor of Smolyan, stated: "All three mountain passes—Rozhen, Pamporovo, and Prevala—are open. Traffic for heavy vehicles without trailers and semi-trailers is permitted throughout the region, while movement for other vehicles is normal. The roads have been sanded and cleared, with 61 machines working around the clock. We are pleased that in the past 24 hours, we haven't had a single road accident."

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions
Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions
14:26, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova met with US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten
Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova met with US Ambassador to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten
14:00, 13.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an awareness campaign on the visa waiver for Bulgarian citizens to the USA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an awareness campaign on the visa waiver for Bulgarian citizens to the USA
20:58, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 Traffic through Petrohan mountain pass restricted due to fallen trees
Traffic through Petrohan mountain pass restricted due to fallen trees
19:41, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Energy Minister proposes extension of the programme for compensation of businesses for high electricity prices
Energy Minister proposes extension of the programme for compensation of businesses for high electricity prices
19:12, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
 Tax filing season in Bulgaria begins
Tax filing season in Bulgaria begins
18:08, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
 Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
17:40, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
 President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
17:00, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure
Ex-PM Kiril Petkov has been charged, released under prosecutorial measure
16:20, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
 Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
Former PM Kiril Petkov: I have not committed any crime, this is a political attack
15:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:07 мин.
 Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
14:32, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
Man detained for distributing vaping devices with illicit drugs in Varna
14:09, 10.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions
Traffic through Predela pass has normalised, motorists advised to be prepared for winter conditions
Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an awareness campaign on the visa waiver for Bulgarian citizens to the USA
Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an awareness campaign on the visa waiver for Bulgarian citizens to the USA
Traffic through Petrohan mountain pass restricted due to fallen trees
Traffic through Petrohan mountain pass restricted due to fallen trees
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
President Radev expressed sympathies to USA for victims of wildfires in Los Angeles
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Initiative aims at improving safety at pedestrian crossings in Sofia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Вижте кои са спряганите имена за министри в първия мандат на ГЕРБ
Вижте кои са спряганите имена за министри в първия мандат на ГЕРБ
Александра Петкова от НПМГ с ключово откритие по физика
Александра Петкова от НПМГ с ключово откритие по физика
Марица Пловдив обогати своята витрина с нова Купа на България
Марица Пловдив обогати своята витрина с нова Купа на България
Куриоз от Бургаско: За минути полицията спря един и същ автомобил с двама различни пияни шофьори
Куриоз от Бургаско: За минути полицията спря един и същ автомобил с...
Времето до края на януари: След ниските температури тази седмица, предстои сух и по-топъл период
Времето до края на януари: След ниските температури тази седмица,...
Националният съвет на БСП се съгласи за споразумение за управление с ГЕРБ-СДС и ИТН
Националният съвет на БСП се съгласи за споразумение за управление...
Ще има ли редовен кабинет от новата седмица?
Ще има ли редовен кабинет от новата седмица?
Обилен снеговалеж затруднява движението през прохода Предела
Обилен снеговалеж затруднява движението през прохода Предела
Григор Димитров с нов съперник на старта на Australian Open
Григор Димитров с нов съперник на старта на Australian Open
Спортистите, които сложиха край на кариерата си през 2024-а: Татяна Смит - плуване
Спортистите, които сложиха край на кариерата си през 2024-а: Татяна Смит - плуване
В Бургас почетоха годишната от рождението на Георги Калоянчев (СНИМКИ)
В Бургас почетоха годишната от рождението на Георги Калоянчев (СНИМКИ)