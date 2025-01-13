40 cm of new snow in the Rhodopes: roads are passable in winter conditions

In some areas of the Smolyan district (Southern Bulgaria), the new snow cover has reached 40 centimetres, and snowfall continues with varying intensity. All national roads remain passable under winter conditions. The road surfaces are snow-covered, but they are being cleared and treated.

Two settlements in Madan municipality are without electricity. Emergency teams are working and power supply is expected to be restored in the afternoon.

Andriyan Petrov, Deputy Regional Governor of Smolyan, stated: "All three mountain passes—Rozhen, Pamporovo, and Prevala—are open. Traffic for heavy vehicles without trailers and semi-trailers is permitted throughout the region, while movement for other vehicles is normal. The roads have been sanded and cleared, with 61 machines working around the clock. We are pleased that in the past 24 hours, we haven't had a single road accident."

