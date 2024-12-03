НОВИНИ
83-year-old woman, conned out of BGN 60,000 in phone scam, got her money back

14:47, 03.12.2024
Zhelyazka Ivanova, 83, from the village of Pchelino in Dobrich, who was a victim of a phone scam in February, received back her savings of 60,000 BGN. Prosecutor Daniel Iliev, spokesman for the Dobrich District Prosecutor's Office and supervising prosecutor in the case, visited the elderly woman at her home with the documents proving the recovery of the original sum she gave to scammers who pretended to be doctors and she was tricked to belive shw was saving her son.

The money was returned after the two actual perpetrators of the phone scam were arrested.

A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money

At the request of the District Prosecutor's Office in Dobrich, the court determined the most severe remand measure against the defendants Dimitar Atanasov, 38, and 44-year-old Atanas Atanasov and left them in custody. They had an accomplice, acting as a mule in the fraudulent shceme, who was charged in February.

Earlier this year, the District Prosecutor's Office returned the sum of BGN 15,500 to a woman from Burgas who was the victim of a phone scam and was swindled out of the money by the same persons.

The actual perpetrators of the phone scam were arrested after joint work by the District Prosecutor's Office - Dobrich, the National Police General Directorate, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in the city and their colleagues from Romania. The work on proving and documenting the criminal activities of the two accomplices is ongoing. At this stage of the investigation, evidence has been gathered that the detainees were involved in committing more telephone frauds in the districts of Dobrich, Varna and Burgas.

