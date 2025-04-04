Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech

Bulgaria's Vice President, Iliana Iotova, and President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, officially inaugurated the new name of a street named after doctor and politician Petar Orahovatz, in the Bulgarian city of Lovech on April 3.

The street was renamed from Veliko Tarnovo to Dr Petar Orahovatz at the suggestion of the Honorary Consul of Montenegro in Bulgaria, Petar Samarov and the decision was taken unanimously by the Municipal Council at its latest meeting.

Doctor Orahovatz settled in Lovech in 1884. During his stay, he made a great contribution to the development of healthcare in Bulgaria. In 1892, he participated in the foundation of the local hospital. Two years later, he and Dr Stefan Vatev began publishing Medicine, the first monthly scientific medical journal in Bulgaria.

Orahovatz was among the founders and leaders of the Bulgarian Medical Association, one of the initiators of the military disability movement, a member of three parliaments, and Chair of the National Assembly.

During the ceremony, Vice President Iotova stressed that this event serves as yet another testament to the intertwined histories and shared destinies of the Balkan peoples.