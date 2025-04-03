БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
EN
Запази

They discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the USA

георг георгиев разговаря държавния секретар сащ марко рубио

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Georg Georgiev, had a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on April 3. The two met during the NATO Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Brussels.

Georgiev and Rubio discussed the strategic partnership between Bulgaria and the U.S., focusing on important steps to deepen cooperation in defence and nuclear energy. Minister Georgiev highlighted the achievements in modernising the Bulgarian Armed Forces in partnership with the U.S., specifically the acquisition of F-16 Block 70 fighter jets, the first of which landed in Bulgaria yesterday. The Bulgarian Foreign Minister also emphasised joint projects for acquiring new Stryker infantry fighting vehicles and Javelin anti-tank missiles.

The strategic importance of the agreement with the US company Westinghouse on the diversification of nuclear fuel for the Kozloduy nuclear power plant was also among the topics of the talks between Georgiev and Rubio. The two agreed that deepening cooperation in defence and energy are priority objectives on the bilateral agenda between the two countries and within NATO. Georg Georgiev and Marco Rubio confirmed that they would continue their dialogue, including through a visit of the Bulgarian Foreign Minister to Washington.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
1
Кралят на Йордания пристигна на официално посещение в България
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви широкомащабни мита
2
"Денят на освобождението" - Доналд Тръмп обяви...
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета "Желязков"
3
Парламентът ще гласува вота на недоверие към кабинета...
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в България, Германия и Полша
4
Европрокуратурата арестува трима в разследване за ДДС измами в...
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме България от ЕС
5
Асен Василев: Нито подкрепихме правителството, нито отклонихме...
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие
6
Кабинетът "Желязков" оцеля след вота на недоверие

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
3
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
4
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
5
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра на Москва (ВИДЕО)
6
Лимузина от автопарка на Путин се подпали след експлозия в центъра...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech
Bulgaria's Vice President and the President of Montenegro inaugurated the new name of a street in Lovech
Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post? Why was the Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime relieved of his post?
Чете се за: 04:45 мин.
The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria The King of Jordan arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group will be activated under Bulgarian command Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Task Group will be activated under Bulgarian command
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime has been dismissed
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Vice President Iotova: Trump's tariffs require a reaction from Bulgarian institutions Vice President Iotova: Trump's tariffs require a reaction from Bulgarian institutions
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ