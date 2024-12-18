An organized group involved in stealing power cables from German railways, construction sites, and warehouses, has been arrested during an international operation under the aegis of Europol and Eurojust, Prosecutor's Office in Varna said on December 18.

The total value of stolen materials exceeded 1 million euro.

The District Prosecutor's Office in Varna is leading investigations into three European investigation orders issued by the German Prosecutor's Office concerning the group's activities. Most of the suspects are Bulgarian nationals.

Yesterday, simultaneous searches of private properties and cars, seizures of material evidence relevant to the criminal activity, and searches of persons were carried out on the territories of both countries.

A total of 24 addresses, 6 cars and 9 persons were searched on the territory of Bulgaria. Five men have been detained and European arrest warrants have been issued by the German authorities.

Five men, for whom European arrest warrants were issued by German authorities, were detained in Bulgaria, while three individuals were arrested in Germany. Several mobile phones, SIM cards, documents, and other items relevant to the investigation were seized.

By orders of the supervising prosecutors, the five were detained for up to 72 hours.

The European arrest warrants are expected to be translated into Bulgarian, after which the Varna District Prosecutor’s Office and Shumen District Prosecutor’s Office will submit requests to the competent courts for the defendants to be held in custody until they are handed over to the German authorities.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News