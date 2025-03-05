НОВИНИ
A man died in a crash on Sofia - Varna road, in the car he was travelling with a woman and a child

линейка кола катастрофираха софия тежко пострадали
Снимка: БТА/Архив
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
16:38, 05.03.2025
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

A 26-year-old man has died after a road accident on the main Sofia – Varna road near the village of Sopot, said Gabriela Todorova, spokesperson for the Lovetch Regional Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior on March 5.

The accident occurred around 14:20 between a cargo truck and a passenger car. The man, who died on the spot, was traveling in the passenger car with a 25-year-old woman and a few-month-old baby. According to initial information, the woman was injured, while the baby is in good condition, and both have been taken to hospital in Lovech.

Traffic in the area of the accident is restricted in both directions, with the detour route going through the village of Sopot.

