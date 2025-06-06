Against Price Gouging: CPC, NRA, and CCP Unite Efforts Against Unfair Practices

The heads of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC), and the Commission for Consumer Protection (CCP) have signed a cooperation agreement. At a joint press conference on June 6, they announced a series of measures aimed at preventing unjustified price increases.

The goal is to unite efforts to counter unfair practices by traders during Bulgaria’s transition to the euro, scheduled for the beginning of next year.

The government has also set up a mechanism to coordinate monitoring and control as an additional guarantee for a smooth changeover to the single European currency.

Coordination between the CPC, NRA, and CCP is expected to enable more effective control and timely response when violations are identified.

The briefing was attended by Rosen Karadimov - Chairman of the CPC, Rumen Spetsov - Executive Director of the NRA and Maria Filipova - Chairperson of the CCP.

Rumen Spetsov said that the positive convergence report is an extremely important step for Bulgaria.

“Recognizing the significance of this process and the need for full cooperation among the regulatory bodies led to the signing of this memorandum,” he stated.

He reassured citizens that they will not be defrauded or subjected to unjustified price hikes.

“The responsibilities before us are extremely important,” Spetsov noted. “All three agencies will now be working in even closer coordination.”

Spetsov announced that inspections have already begun in the country — in over 30 cities and more than 150 retail locations. Currently, the inspections are focused on 14 essential food categories, with plans to expand.

“Our main goal is to prevent unjustified price increases,” he said. “We may not determine what markup a business can apply, but we aim to assess whether such markups are justified under current conditions.”

The NRA also committed to tracing the supply chain down to the supplier level to investigate the causes behind increased retail prices.

Spetsov also addressed traders directly:

“Where there are price increases, we expect corresponding increases in VAT revenue next month,” he warned.

“All actors along the supply chain — from producers to end retailers — should approach pricing and commercial policy with great care.”

He further stated that once follow-up inspections are conducted and price data compared, the findings will be made public. The state, he stressed, will defend the interests of its citizens.

Maria Filipova, Chair of the CCP, called the scope of the inspections unprecedented:.

"We are uniting three different institutions. But by combining their powers, we are forming a mechanism so strong that we will be uncompromising toward any violation.”

She urged traders to be cautious about pricing practices, particularly with regard to dual price displays. One misleading tactic involves marking the price in euros in red, which creates the false impression of a discount. Filipova revealed that the CCP is working on a software tool that will allow consumers to verify whether the dual pricing complies with regulations.

“All our actions are in support of the people,” Filipova concluded.

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT.

Rossen Karadimov added that the joint effort aims to multiply the effectiveness of the three agencies: