Award for Oman's intelligence service for the safe return of the Bulgarian sailors from the 'Galaxy Leader' crew

The Chairman of the State Intelligence Agency (SIA), Antoan Gechev, on January 23 awarded the Head of Oman's intelligence service with the agency's highest award, the Gold Star, for particularly great services related to national security, the SIA said.

Oman's intelligence service, as an important strategic partner of SIA in the region, played a key role in the negotiation process and logistics of the release of the Bulgarian sailors from the crew of 'Galaxy Leader' ship.

The award was presented in the capital of Oman in appreciation of the personal commitment of the Head of the Oman's intelligence service and his team in resolving issues of various nature over the past months, accompanying our joint efforts for the release of the crew, the statement added.

