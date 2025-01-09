НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia

търсят спешно кръводарители децата таласемия
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
17:04, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic at "Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL" hospital is joining the appeal by the "Ladybugs for life - for children with thalassemia" Foundation for blood donations to help young patients with thalassemia being treated for this rare genetic disease at the hospital.

"Tragically, as has become a sad tradition, there is a severe shortage of blood during the holiday season, without which these children cannot live or lead normal lives!" the hospital urges.

Five children have been waiting for blood transfusions since before the New Year—December 20, 2024, December 27, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

Seven children have been waiting for blood transfusions since the days immediately after the New Year - since 2 January 2025, 3 January 2025, 4 January 2025 and 6 January 2025.

Seven children were due for blood transfusions on 7 January 2025, and four children are due for blood transfusions on January 8.

So far, the clinic does not have blood available for any of these children.

"Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL" hospital is home to the largest of the three centers in Bulgaria that treat and monitor 51 young patients with Thalassemia Major. Without regular blood transfusions, these children can live for a maximum of four years. Delays in transfusions result in severe fatigue and make it impossible for them to carry out normal daily activities, including difficulties attending school.

Thalassemia is a rare, hereditary, genetic disorder caused by a defect in the hemoglobin molecule, leading to the production of poor-quality red blood cells with a significantly shortened lifespan. As a result, the body's hemoglobin levels are lower than necessary, preventing proper oxygen supply to organs and leading to anemia. This is a serious, lifelong condition, and the treatment is conventional—requiring regular blood transfusions every 2 to 4 weeks.

Who can donate blood?

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 who is healthy and has no contraindications.

Blood donation takes about 45 minutes, is beneficial to health, and is crucial for children with thalassemia.

You can donate blood at the National Transfusion Hematology Center in Sofia, located at 112 Bratya Miladinovi Street.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Expansion of conflicts in the Middle East do not impact migration pressure on Bulgaria, says Head of SANS
Expansion of conflicts in the Middle East do not impact migration pressure on Bulgaria, says Head of SANS
17:55, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
16:47, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display
Bulgarian Consul in Los Angeles received a letter from the director of the museum where Panagyurishte Gold Treasure is on display
16:33, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
 PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
PM Glavchev before the MPs: The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is one and indivisible
15:30, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 06:02 мин.
 Nearly 340,000 individuals and families received heating allowances this winter season
Nearly 340,000 individuals and families received heating allowances this winter season
15:07, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
 Vanya Stefanova was elected Deputy Prosecutor General
Vanya Stefanova was elected Deputy Prosecutor General
14:43, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Employers and unions plan to protest if mechanism for compensation for high electricity prices is not established
Employers and unions plan to protest if mechanism for compensation for high electricity prices is not established
14:18, 09.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Drug greenhouse dismantled during a special police operation in Novi Iskar
Drug greenhouse dismantled during a special police operation in Novi Iskar
21:13, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 "Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
"Yes Bulgaria": Nomination for Prime Minister and composition of the Council of Ministers should be discussed in a leadership meeting only after a final agreement
20:12, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 "Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
"Justice for All" resumed its protests against Borislav Sarafov's likely election for Chief Prosecutor
19:14, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Sofia Airport introduces a new traffic and parking organisation from January 9
Sofia Airport introduces a new traffic and parking organisation from January 9
18:30, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
 Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
Sofia Municipality introduces temporary green ticket for public transport and free buffer parking to combat air pollution
17:06, 08.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:50 мин.
More from: Health
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
Flu season expected to peak at the end of January, said Prof. Iva Hristova
A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
A new case of monkeypox registered in Sofia
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
BNT donates games and books to the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic
The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
The air ambulance transported a young woman in coma from Blagoevgrad to Sofia
Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
Hospitals allegedly drained nearly half a million BGN from the Health Insurance Fund
Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
Chief State Health Inspector: The "cocktail" of viruses continues to circulate, with lower levels
Топ 24
Най-четени
Историческо: Алберт Попов с първа победа в състезание от Световната купа
Историческо: Алберт Попов с първа победа в състезание от Световната...
От 20° - сняг, студ и ледени дни другата седмица
От 20° - сняг, студ и ледени дни другата седмица
Съдът постанови "домашен арест" за собственика на конете, причинили катастрофата край Кюстендил
Съдът постанови "домашен арест" за собственика на конете,...
АПИ има частична вина за катастрофата на АМ „Струма“, при която загинаха 45 души от Северна Македония
АПИ има частична вина за катастрофата на АМ „Струма“,...
Здравните власти затвориха единствения театрален салон в Ямбол
Здравните власти затвориха единствения театрален салон в Ямбол
Консулът ни в Лос Анджелис е получил писмо от директора на музея, където се намира Панагюрското злато
Консулът ни в Лос Анджелис е получил писмо от директора на музея,...
Заради пожара в Лос Анджелис - застрашено ли е Панагюрското съкровище?
Заради пожара в Лос Анджелис - застрашено ли е Панагюрското съкровище?
Спомен за легендата в спортната журналистика Петър Василев - Петела
Спомен за легендата в спортната журналистика Петър Василев - Петела
Жител на Лос Анджелис: Хората губят дрехите си, живота си, семейството си, всичко...
Жител на Лос Анджелис: Хората губят дрехите си, живота си,...
Скандален случай на тормоз над дете, излъчен в ТикТок: Сезираха социалните служби
Скандален случай на тормоз над дете, излъчен в ТикТок: Сезираха социалните служби
Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria
Azerbaijan temporarily suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria