Blood donors urgently needed for children with thalassemia

The Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic at "Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL" hospital is joining the appeal by the "Ladybugs for life - for children with thalassemia" Foundation for blood donations to help young patients with thalassemia being treated for this rare genetic disease at the hospital.

"Tragically, as has become a sad tradition, there is a severe shortage of blood during the holiday season, without which these children cannot live or lead normal lives!" the hospital urges.

Five children have been waiting for blood transfusions since before the New Year—December 20, 2024, December 27, 2024, and December 30, 2024.

Seven children have been waiting for blood transfusions since the days immediately after the New Year - since 2 January 2025, 3 January 2025, 4 January 2025 and 6 January 2025.

Seven children were due for blood transfusions on 7 January 2025, and four children are due for blood transfusions on January 8.

So far, the clinic does not have blood available for any of these children.

"Tsaritsa Yoanna – ISUL" hospital is home to the largest of the three centers in Bulgaria that treat and monitor 51 young patients with Thalassemia Major. Without regular blood transfusions, these children can live for a maximum of four years. Delays in transfusions result in severe fatigue and make it impossible for them to carry out normal daily activities, including difficulties attending school.

Thalassemia is a rare, hereditary, genetic disorder caused by a defect in the hemoglobin molecule, leading to the production of poor-quality red blood cells with a significantly shortened lifespan. As a result, the body's hemoglobin levels are lower than necessary, preventing proper oxygen supply to organs and leading to anemia. This is a serious, lifelong condition, and the treatment is conventional—requiring regular blood transfusions every 2 to 4 weeks.

Who can donate blood?

Anyone between the ages of 18 and 65 who is healthy and has no contraindications.

Blood donation takes about 45 minutes, is beneficial to health, and is crucial for children with thalassemia.

You can donate blood at the National Transfusion Hematology Center in Sofia, located at 112 Bratya Miladinovi Street.

