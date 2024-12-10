НОВИНИ
BNT becomes part of the digital platform "European perspective"

More than 20 European public service broadcasters participate in the initiative

бнт става част дигиталната платформа европейска перспектива
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
22:00, 10.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Слушай новините днес

Bulgarian National Television (BNT) becomes part of the digital platform "European Perspective". This is an initiative of the EBU, in which more than 20 European public broadcasters participate.

This platform will allow news from various countries to be available in Bulgarian on BNT's website. The project is led by Liz Corbin, Director of News at EBU, who is currently visiting BNT and Bulgarian National Radio (BNR).

"Creating quality news is a challenge for journalists, especially with the rapid development of technology. It is also difficult for viewers to find reliable news. It is almost impossible to be sure whether what we see is real or generated by artificial intelligence. That is why public service media are so important, along with ensuring their funding and the ability to work independently for their audiences," said Liz Corbin.



