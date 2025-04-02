БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
BNT news website has a new modern digital look

The website BNTNEWS.BG and the BNT NEWS app have an updated design and more features

бнт ново модерно дигитално лице новините

Bulgarian National Television presents the new digital look of the BNTNEWS.BG website and the BNT NEWS mobile app have undergone a complete redesign, offering innovative features and advantages to users, providing more information and access without limitations.

BNTNEWS.BG website has a new look

  • Intuitive Design for Quick Access to Important Content

To ensure that users don’t miss any important news from Bulgaria and the world, the new design of BNTNEWS.BG and the BNT NEWS app highlights more leading news stories. A new feature allows users to save selected content in one place, making it easy and convenient to access anytime.

  • Multilingual subtitles by artificial intelligence

Subtitles in six languages—Bulgarian, English, Romanian, Serbian, Greek, and Ukrainian—are now integrated into all current videos on the BNTNEWS.BG website and the BNT NEWS app. The subtitles are generated by the latest generation of artificial intelligence, ensuring accurate translations.

  • Personalised user experience

For the convenience of all users, including those with visual impairments, the updated version of the BNTNEWS.BG website and the BNT NEWS mobile app allows users to adjust the font size. This feature enables users to personalise the size of the text content for a more comfortable reading experience.

  • Innovation in audio content for listening in the car

With a new, innovative technology for Bulgaria, users can now listen to BNT 1's live broadcasts with just one touch while driving. The most trusted news programme in Bulgaria, "Po sveta i u nas", along with leading current affairs programmes, commentaries, cultural, educational, entertainment shows, feature films, series, and important sports events aired on BNT 1, are available to listen to via audio streaming on the BNTNEWS.BG website and the BNT NEWS app.

