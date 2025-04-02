BNTNEWS.BG website has a new look

The news website BNTNEWS.BG has a completely new look. In addition to a cleaner design, the page now features more leading news and a different layout on the homepage.

In "The Day Begins" Borislav Choranov, Director of Multimedia at BNT, explained that there are now automatically generated subtitles in 6 languages for each video on the website. In addition to Bulgarian, the subtitles are available in English, Romanian, Serbian, Greek, and Ukrainian.

The subtitles and translations are accurate, thanks to a specially developed artificial intelligence for BNT, which ensures that over 95% of the linguistic norms of the Bulgarian language are followed. The translation into other languages is very precise and does not rely on standard tools but is based on the latest technologies.

Among the new features are the options to save a news item and adjust the font size.