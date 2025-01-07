НОВИНИ
Bread price hike: Will other bakery products go up in price?

хляба поскъпнат закуските
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:15, 07.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

In recent days, there has been talk not only about the rise in bread prices but about the potential increase in the cost of breakfast pastries as well.

Julien Taushanov, the owner of a bakery in Ruse, believes that the VAT on bread will not increase. However, if it does, all small producers will adapt to the new pricing policy.

“The problem lies with the VAT on food products,” says Julien. According to him, the VAT should also be around 9-10%.

He stated that prices in his bakery have not been raised. In his view, there are other, more important issues, and he calls for the introduction of a standard for good, healthy bread.




