Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow

The seventh attempt to elect a Speaker of the 51st Parliament on November 28 failed, leaving it again unable to start work.

The Bulgarian Parliament has entered its 18th day without electing a Speaker. The first sitting began on November 11.

Three votes were not enough for Silvi Kirilov, the nominee of "There is Such a People" (TISP), to become the Speaker of the 51st Parliament. Minutes before the vote, "Democratic Bulgaria" announced that it would give one-time support for Silvi Kirilov in oreder to unblock the work of the Parliament.

The first sitting of the 51st Parliament will continue tomorrow (29 November) at 11:00 with a new, eighth attempt by the MPs to elect a Speaker.

Raya Nazaryan (GERB-UDF) and Silvi Kirilov ("There is Such a People") again went to a second round of voting. Neither of the two candidates received the necessary majority to take the seat of the Speaker.

On November 28, there were four candidates for the post, the same as in the previous attempts: Raya Nazaryan, Petar Petrov of Vazrazhdane, Silvi Kirilov of TISP, and Natalia Kiselova of BSP-United Left.

In the first round of voting, Nazaryan received 69 votes in favour, 161 against and 8 abstentions. She was backed only by the MPs of GERB-UDF. Kirilov received 66 votes in favour, 114 against and 58 abstentions. He was supported by MPs of Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, TISP, MECh, and We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria.

Kiselova received 50 votes in favour, 113 against and 74 abstentions. She was supported by BSP-United Left, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms, and MECh. Petrov was last with 46 votes in favour, 130 against and 62 abstentions. He was supported by the votes of Vazrazhdane and MPs of MECh.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News