Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas

On December 6, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church marks the Day of Saint Nicholas, the Miracle Worker.

The traditional dish on that day is fish, most often carp.

According to the legend, St. Nicholas was the patron saint of sailors and fishermen, and more recently is considered the patron of bankers and merchants. Nearly 200,000 people in Bulgaria have a name day.

