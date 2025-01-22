НОВИНИ
Bulgaria ranks last among EU member states in terms of life satisfaction

18:53, 22.01.2025
Bulgaria ranks last in life satisfaction among all European Union member states, according to 2023 data from Eurostat published today, January 22. While the average life satisfaction score in the EU is 7.3 points, Bulgaria's score is only 5.9.

Life satisfaction is measured on a scale from zero to ten.

It can be influenced by various factors such as age, level of education, family, and financial status.

Citizens in 15 out of the 27 EU member states report life satisfaction levels above the EU average.

Finland had the highest rating at 7.8, followed by Belgium, Austria, Romania, and Slovenia (each at 7.7).

The lowest ratings were registered in Bulgaria (5.9), Latvia and Greece (both 6.9).

Source: BNR

