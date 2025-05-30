БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
9 kg of Marijuana, 30 g of Cocaine, Electronic Scales, and Over 45,000 BGN Seized in Police Raid (PHOTOS)

The dealer is known to the police for drug dealing and has previous convictions

Снимка: Ministry of interior

A large quantity of narcotic substances was seized during an operation conducted by the Fifth Police Department in Sofia. A 47-year-old man with a criminal record was detained, with approximately 9 kg of marijuana, 30 grams of cocaine, electronic scales, vacuum-sealing machines, and over 45,000 BGN confiscated.

The operation by officers from the Fifth Police Department under the Sofia Directorate of Interior (SDVR) was carried out following receipt of operational information regarding a drug dealer actively operating in the Slatina district. Police action took place yesterday, May 29, around 3 p.m. On Geo Milev Street, At the time of purchase and sale of narcotics the law enforcement officers detained two citizens of Sofia - 47 and 25 years old.

During investigative procedures, the 47-year-old seller was found in possession of a plastic bag containing marijuana, a mobile phone, and over 700 BGN. Additionally, in his vehicle—a Toyota Highlander—three paper bags containing dried plant material were seized.

A subsequent search of his residence led to the discovery and confiscation of two vacuum-sealed bags containing white powder and white crystalline substances, a bundle of marijuana, and a desk calendar with handwritten monetary amounts.

In the garage adjacent to the apartment, officers found a chest freezer containing four more vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana, numerous unused bags, a vacuum-sealing machine, and an electronic scale. Evidence indicates that the apartment, located in central Sofia, was used by the dealer as a storage depot for narcotics.

In the course of the investigation, additional information was obtained that the 47-year-old was also using another apartment as a drug storage facility—in the village of Parvomay, Petrich Municipality.

With the assistance of officers from the General Directorate for Combatting Organised Crime (GDBOP), investigative actions at the house in the village uncovered marijuana, white powder and crystalline substances, a vacuum-sealing machine, electronic scales, and nearly 45,000 BGN in cash.

The total amount of narcotics seized is approximately 9 kg of marijuana and around 30 grams of cocaine.

Both the drug seller and buyer were detained for up to 24 hours. The dealer is known to the police for drug distribution and has a criminal record.

A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated under Article 354A of the Penal Code. Following submission of the case files to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office, charges were brought against the 47-year-old, who was remanded in custody for up to 72 hours.

