Sofia and Alexander are the Most Popular Names for Children Born in Bulgaria in 2025

The most popular names chosen by parents of newborns in Bulgaria in 2025 were Sofia for girls and Alexander for boys, according to data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

A total of 472 baby girls were named Sofia last year, while 666 boys were given the name Alexander.

The second and third most common girls’ names were Maria (460) and Victoria (445). NSI notes that, for the first time in nine years, Victoria did not top the list of most popular girls’ names in 2025.

The Institute also published a comparison of the ten most common female names in 2015 and 2025. Ten years ago, the leading names were Victoria (903), Maria (850), Nicole (811), Alexandra (488), Raya (430), Gabriela (428), Daria (415), Sofia (390), Elena (340) and Mihaela (291).

In 2025, the ranking changed as follows: Sofia (472), Maria (460), Victoria (445), Raya (429), Nicole (380), Daria (277), Gabriela (276), Elena (269), Alexandra (268) and Mihaela (262).

Among boys born in 2025, Alexander led the list, followed closely by Georgi (662) and Kaloyan (577).

In 2015, the most common boys’ names were Georgi (1,181), Alexander (1,147), Martin (928), Dimitar (815), Nikola (701), Daniel (686), Kaloyan (581), Boris (569), Teodor (488) and Samuil (226).

By 2025, Alexander had moved into first place, followed by Georgi (662), Kaloyan (577), Martin (576), Teodor (506), Daniel (500), Nikola (491), Dimitar (468), Boris (435) and Samuil (428).

Beyond newborns, official statistics show that the most common female names in Bulgaria in 2025 were Maria, Elena and Ivanka, borne by 99,335, 46,971 and 45,807 women respectively.

Among men, the most common names were Georgi (138,653), Ivan (125,250) and Dimitar (101,349).

NSI data also indicates that the largest number of name-day celebrations in 2025 took place on Palm Sunday (Tsvetnitsa), when more than 336,000 people marked their name day.

A full breakdown of name-day celebrants by the most popular name days in Bulgaria as of the end of 2025 is also available.

