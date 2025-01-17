НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)

In the folk calendar, Antonovden is celebrated to protect people from illness.

отбелязваме антоновден
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:50, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

On January 17, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Anthony the Great. The day is called Antonovden (St. Anthony’s day).

His life story recounts that he spent 20 years in complete seclusion in a structure in the desert. He lived to the age of 105, maintaining his physical health and strength.

A year before his death, Saint Anthony participated in the Church's battle against the Arian heresy, engaging in an open debate with the heretics in Alexandria and emerging victorious.

In the traditional folk calendar, Antonovden is celebrated as a day for protection against diseases.

On this day, women refrain from spinning, knitting, and cooking beans or lentils to avoid angering illnesses like the plague, smallpox, and the "blue nevus."

Soda cakes specially kneaded for the feast and smeared with petmeat are given to relatives and neighbours for good health, and one is left in the attic "for the poor, for the aunt", as the plague was called. This is why Antonovden is also known as Lelinden.

Specially baked unleavened bread, coated with molasses, is distributed to family and neighbours for good health, while one loaf is left in the attic "for the misfortune, for the aunt," as the plague was called. This is why Antonovden is also known as Lelinden ('lelia' is the Bulgarian word for aunt).

According to one legend, two twin brothers, Anthony and Athanasius were the first to invent the blacksmith's tongs. Their name days are celebrated consecutively, as holidays of all blacksmiths, ironworkers, and knifemakers.

Anton, Andon, Antoine, Antonia, Antonina, Antoinette, Toncho, Tonya, Doncho, Donko, Donka celebrate their name day on this day.

Happy name day to all name-holders!

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
16:49, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
 Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
16:28, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
 Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
Anti-epidemic measures introduced in Vidin
15:22, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
 After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
15:02, 17.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
 The Smolyan lakes froze over
The Smolyan lakes froze over
22:15, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
22:06, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
Bulgaria has a new regular cabinet with Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov (summary)
21:50, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 14:02 мин.
 "Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
"Movement 21" and "Bulgarian Spring" leave the coalition "Bulgarian Socialist Party - United Left"
18:14, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
17:28, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
 Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
Oncology Clinic of St. Ekaterina hospital opened its doors to patients
17:01, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
GERB leader Boyko Borissov: We will not work with Peevski
14:22, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
TISP leader Slavi Trifonov: I said I would do everything possible to ensure there is a government
14:18, 16.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
More from: Bulgaria
After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
After Eurostat data: Bulgaria on the verge of meeting the inflation criterion for joining the Eurozone
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
Foreign Minister of North Macedonia talks to his newly elected Bulgarian counterpart Georg Georgiev
After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
After the train crash: Two of the injured remain in serious condition
The Smolyan lakes froze over
The Smolyan lakes froze over
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
The man admitted to St. Anna hospital after train crash is still in critical condition
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
President Radev and Ambassador of Palestine discussed the release of two Bulgarians and the crew of 'Galaxy Leader'
Топ 24
Най-четени
България вече с редовно правителство - парламентът гласува кабинета "Желязков"
България вече с редовно правителство - парламентът гласува кабинета...
Майката на Ники от Конаре: Не съм си продала детето
Майката на Ники от Конаре: Не съм си продала детето
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
Отиде си световноизвестният американски режисьор Дейвид Линч
Отиде си световноизвестният американски режисьор Дейвид Линч
Бойко Борисов: Аз съм най-големият сенсей
Бойко Борисов: Аз съм най-големият сенсей
След данните на Евростат: България на ръба да изпълни критерия за инфлация
След данните на Евростат: България на ръба да изпълни критерия за...
100 кг наркотици и половин милион лева задържаха на "Капитан Андреево"
100 кг наркотици и половин милион лева задържаха на "Капитан...
Служебното правителство предаде властта на кабинета "Желязков"
Служебното правителство предаде властта на кабинета...
Президентът Румен Радев за новия кабинет: Министрите трябва да работят за националния интерес
Президентът Румен Радев за новия кабинет: Министрите трябва да...
Франьо фон Алмен спечели супергигантския слалом от Световната купа по ски алпийски дисциплини във Венген
Франьо фон Алмен спечели супергигантския слалом от Световната купа по ски алпийски дисциплини във Венген
Гледайте поредния епизод на подкаста на БНТ Фентъзмагории
Гледайте поредния епизод на подкаста на БНТ Фентъзмагории