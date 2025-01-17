Bulgarian Orthodox Church honours the memory of Saint Anthony the Great (Antonovden)

On January 17, the Bulgarian Orthodox Church commemorates Saint Anthony the Great. The day is called Antonovden (St. Anthony’s day).

His life story recounts that he spent 20 years in complete seclusion in a structure in the desert. He lived to the age of 105, maintaining his physical health and strength.

A year before his death, Saint Anthony participated in the Church's battle against the Arian heresy, engaging in an open debate with the heretics in Alexandria and emerging victorious.

In the traditional folk calendar, Antonovden is celebrated as a day for protection against diseases.

On this day, women refrain from spinning, knitting, and cooking beans or lentils to avoid angering illnesses like the plague, smallpox, and the "blue nevus."

Specially baked unleavened bread, coated with molasses, is distributed to family and neighbours for good health, while one loaf is left in the attic "for the misfortune, for the aunt," as the plague was called. This is why Antonovden is also known as Lelinden ('lelia' is the Bulgarian word for aunt).

According to one legend, two twin brothers, Anthony and Athanasius were the first to invent the blacksmith's tongs. Their name days are celebrated consecutively, as holidays of all blacksmiths, ironworkers, and knifemakers.

Anton, Andon, Antoine, Antonia, Antonina, Antoinette, Toncho, Tonya, Doncho, Donko, Donka celebrate their name day on this day.

Happy name day to all name-holders!

