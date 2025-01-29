НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Burgas is a candidate for European Capital of Culture 2032

бургас кандидат европейска столица културат 2032
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:55, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The coastal city of Burgas has taken the first step in preparing its bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2032. On January 28, the City Council unanimously voted to establish the "Burgas 2032" foundation, which will work on the campaign for the city’s election as a cultural capital.

“We are starting this campaign with confidence and the belief that we deserve this title. This is a journey that inspires, unites, and reveals new opportunities for our city. Two things are important. First – if we prepare well, Burgas has all the characteristics and chances to win this competition. The second important thing for me is to succeed along the way. The journey itself, the path we must walk to the final, is important because it also inspires and challenges. The cause of making Burgas the European Capital of Culture in 2032 deserves to be united,” said the Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov.

The "Burgas 2032" foundation consists of five members, with Deputy Mayor for Culture Diana Savateva serving as its chair.

Burgas' ambition to be selected as the European Capital of Culture 2032 is rooted in the city’s bold expansion of its capacity as a stage for various arts and a location for cultural tourism in the broadest sense. The saturation of the cultural calendar with diverse and high-quality events has become possible thanks to the creation of new infrastructure and the modernization of existing ones – such as the completely revamped Cultural Center NHK, the establishment of a Contemporary Art Center that has become the home of the Regional Library "Peyo Yavorov," as well as the integration of St. Anastasia Island and the complexes of "Chengene Skele" and "Aquae Calidae" historical site into spaces offering cultural content.

Through mechanisms approved by the City Council, events from both state cultural institutions and the growing independent sector are included in the city’s programme on a competitive basis.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway
A lorry overturned into a ditch on Struma motorway
14:21, 29.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week
Flu activity in Bulgaria expected to peak this and next week
22:13, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
Jordan's role in achieving lasting peace in the Middle East was highlighted in a conversation between the top diplomats of Bulgaria and Jordan
21:42, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
 What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?
What is happening with the seized 'Vezhen' ship in Sweden?
19:31, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:52 мин.
 Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it
Parliament Speaker: A second nuclear power plant should be considered if Bulgaria has the potential to build it
19:12, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks
Vice President Iliana Iotova: Bulgaria should enter the Eurozone prepared to avoid shocks
18:48, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
 'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo
'Feels like summer' in January: Temperature climbed to 23°C in Veliko Tarnovo
18:25, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship
Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Eight Bulgarians part of the crew of 'Vezhen' ship
18:15, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 By 14 February, the cabinet will submit a new draft law on the state budget
By 14 February, the cabinet will submit a new draft law on the state budget
17:07, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
 Restored head of the second statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica unveiled
Restored head of the second statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica unveiled
16:46, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 EC: No Bulgarian ship among the sanctioned vessels of the Russian shadow fleet
EC: No Bulgarian ship among the sanctioned vessels of the Russian shadow fleet
16:13, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Bulgarian shipping company conducts its own investigation into the 'Vezhen' incident, in whcih Sweden seized the ship after suspected Baltic Sea cable sabotage
Bulgarian shipping company conducts its own investigation into the 'Vezhen' incident, in whcih Sweden seized the ship after suspected Baltic Sea cable sabotage
15:35, 28.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
More from: Culture
Restored head of the second statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica unveiled
Restored head of the second statue discovered in Heraclea Sintica unveiled
Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a horo dance and fireworks display
Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a horo dance and fireworks display
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
Nearly 12,000 participants gathered at "Surva" mummers festival in Pernik (see pics)
More than 12,000 participants from across Bulgaria will take part in the Mummers Festival 'Surva' in Pernik
More than 12,000 participants from across Bulgaria will take part in the Mummers Festival 'Surva' in Pernik
January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
January 24 will be a non-school day for students in Pernik due to "Surva" mummers festival
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Varna will be promoted as a year-round tourist destination in Israel
Топ 24
Най-четени
Близнаци се родиха в двора на болницата в Шумен
Близнаци се родиха в двора на болницата в Шумен
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Гледайте eвропейското първенство по биатлон в ефира на БНТ 3
Кенет Мертен вече не е посланик на САЩ в България, оставката му е приета от Доналд Тръмп
Кенет Мертен вече не е посланик на САЩ в България, оставката му е...
Велосипедист пострада при катастрофа с камион в "Драгалевци"
Велосипедист пострада при катастрофа с камион в "Драгалевци"
Ниагарският водопад замръзна
Ниагарският водопад замръзна
Евакуираха улица в центъра на Бургас заради открита граната в апартамент
Евакуираха улица в центъра на Бургас заради открита граната в...
Агресия, блъскане и обиди: Полицаи биха жена и нейните близки (СНИМКИ И ВИДЕО)
Агресия, блъскане и обиди: Полицаи биха жена и нейните близки...
Отново зейнаха дупки на жълтите павета (СНИМКИ)
Отново зейнаха дупки на жълтите павета (СНИМКИ)
Управляващите обсъдиха бюджета - няма да режат заплати и социални плащания (ОБЗОР)
Управляващите обсъдиха бюджета - няма да режат заплати и социални...
Работна група ще ускори издаването на визи за туристи и работници
Работна група ще ускори издаването на визи за туристи и работници
Почина шофьорът на влекача, който се обърна на АМ "Струма"
Почина шофьорът на влекача, който се обърна на АМ "Струма"