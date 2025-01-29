Burgas is a candidate for European Capital of Culture 2032

The coastal city of Burgas has taken the first step in preparing its bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2032. On January 28, the City Council unanimously voted to establish the "Burgas 2032" foundation, which will work on the campaign for the city’s election as a cultural capital.

“We are starting this campaign with confidence and the belief that we deserve this title. This is a journey that inspires, unites, and reveals new opportunities for our city. Two things are important. First – if we prepare well, Burgas has all the characteristics and chances to win this competition. The second important thing for me is to succeed along the way. The journey itself, the path we must walk to the final, is important because it also inspires and challenges. The cause of making Burgas the European Capital of Culture in 2032 deserves to be united,” said the Mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov.

The "Burgas 2032" foundation consists of five members, with Deputy Mayor for Culture Diana Savateva serving as its chair.

Burgas' ambition to be selected as the European Capital of Culture 2032 is rooted in the city’s bold expansion of its capacity as a stage for various arts and a location for cultural tourism in the broadest sense. The saturation of the cultural calendar with diverse and high-quality events has become possible thanks to the creation of new infrastructure and the modernization of existing ones – such as the completely revamped Cultural Center NHK, the establishment of a Contemporary Art Center that has become the home of the Regional Library "Peyo Yavorov," as well as the integration of St. Anastasia Island and the complexes of "Chengene Skele" and "Aquae Calidae" historical site into spaces offering cultural content.

Through mechanisms approved by the City Council, events from both state cultural institutions and the growing independent sector are included in the city’s programme on a competitive basis.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News