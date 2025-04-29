БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Opera Singer Bogomil Spirov Died in a Crash in the Centre of Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
EN
Запази

He was hit by a truck while riding his motorbike

оперният певец богомил спиров загина катастрофа центъра софия
Снимка: Музикален театър

Opera singer Bogomil Spirov, a soloist at the National Musical Theatre, has tragically died in a traffic accident in Sofia. He was struck by a truck while riding his motorcycle. The crash occurred yesterday afternoon at the busy intersection of Konstantin Velichkov Blvd. and Pirotska Street.

The news has deeply shaken the Bulgarian artistic community, with colleagues and friends expressing their grief on social media.

Mary from Mary Boys Band shared:

“This sunny soul was crushed by a truck on his motorbike today... Rest in peace, Bobby Spirov! We’ll miss your smile, your kindness, and your friendship. Deep sorrow... My condolences to his family and loved ones. Please, friends, don’t ride motorcycles—there’s no safety or tolerance for that here.”

Singer Mihaela Fileva wrote a heartfelt tribute:

“I can’t believe it’s real… Today we lost an extraordinary person and artist—Bogomil Spirov. Bobby, you’ll always be an inspiration to me! Thank you for everything, my friend. I’m heartbroken we won’t share that beer in Zaimov Park after "Your Face Sounds Familiar" , like we promised just days ago. hank you for all the guidance and fatherly advice you've given me over the years, both about roles in the theatre and life's difficulties! Thank you for always driving for me when we had a joint performance out of Sofia and you drove because you knew I was scared to drive a long distances. You were always a gentleman.

I love you from the bottom of my soul and am grateful that music brought us together. You kept wishing us a "BIG TIME" before we went on stage... I’m sure the Heavenly Musical Theatre is waiting for you with its biggest roles and endless applause—but why did you rush there so soon?”

Actor and singer Vladimir Mihaylov also mourned the loss:

“Why the rush, my boy? You’ve been with me through every step on stage. You were Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar. In Zorro, we did the part together, but you added the whip and worked out one for both of us, taught me to swing it, but I never managed to catch up with you... This summer we were both to play Jean Valjean again. You were always ready to lead or to step aside, nothing was impossible for you. You carried the weight with a smile and always had my back. This is a tremendous loss. My condolences to your family. I love you, my friend. Fly free.”

Bogomil Spirov was known not only for his powerful voice and stage presence but also for his warmth, humility, and unwavering support for his colleagues. His death marks a profound loss for Bulgaria’s musical and theatrical world.

