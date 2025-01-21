НОВИНИ
Charges pressed against the arrested head of "Migration" department

повдигнаха обвинения задържания шеф отдел миграция сдвр
Снимка: BGNES/archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:36, 21.01.2025
The head of the "Migration" department at the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs (SDVR), Yonko Andreev, has beeen charged, BNT News leanred on January 21.

According to sources, Andreev has been charged with accepting a bribe, influence peddling, and participation in an organised crime group with the intent to abuse position and commit corruption-related crimes.

In addition to Andreev, three others have also been arrested and charged. All four have been detained for 72 hours. The Prosecutor's office is expected to ask the court tomorrow for their remand.

