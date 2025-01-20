Head of 'Migration' Departmen' in Sofia Police Directorate detained for taking a bribe?

The head of the "Migration" department at the Sofia Directorate of the Interior (SDVR), Yotko Andreev, has been detained, BNT News has learned from sources.

The arrest occurred during a joint operation by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and the Internal Security unit of the Ministry of Interior.

Both the Ministry of Interior and the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office confirmed that such an operation took place today, January 20, though there has been no official confirmation yet regarding the arrest of a staff member. Investigative actions are ongoing.

According to unofficial information, Andreev was allegedly arrested for taking a bribe near the building of the Sofia Police Directorate.

According to sources in the investigation, he was providing fictitious addresses to foreigners temporarily residing in the country. He is believed to have used intermediaries to arrange these addresses. One of these intermediaries was also arrested during today's operation.

Yotko Andreev, head of the Migration department at the Sofia Police Directorate, was previously Deputy Director of the General Directorate of the National Police. In 2016, he was removed from that position due to a public procurement issue related to the transportation of illegal migrants. It was revealed that the contract had been awarded to a transportation company owned by an individual arrested for human trafficking.

