Code Orange weather alert on Tuesday: Snowfall continues in North and Northeast Bulgaria

As at 11:00 AM today, February 17, the snow cover was thickest in Montana, 11 cm, followed by Silistra with 16 cm, Rousse with 14 cm, and Sofia with 6 cm. Snowfall is expected to continue in most parts of the country throughout the day. A warning for difficult winter conditions remains in effect in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria, with heavy snowfalls and drifting snow. In Southeastern Bulgaria, heavy rain is expected, with local accumulations up to around 30 litres per square metre.

In Northern Bulgaria, temperatures will remain negative throughout the day, around -2° to -3°C, and the wind will make it feel even colder than the actual temperature. Sofia will experience an icy day with a maximum temperature of no more than -1°C. The southern regions and the Black Sea coast will be relatively warmer, with temperatures ranging from 2° to 7°C.

Snowfall will continue through the next 24 hours, with heavier snow expected in Northeastern Bulgaria. A second-level orange warning has been issued for the regions of Shumen, Razgrad, Silistra, and Dobrich for difficult winter conditions, heavy snowfall, and conditions for snowdrifts. Minimum temperatures tomorrow will be lower compared to today, ranging from -5° to 0°C, with Sofia at around -5°C and the Black Sea coast between 1° and 4°C.

Maximum temperatures will remain negative in many parts of Northern Bulgaria, ranging from -2° to -3°C, while the rest of the country will experience temperatures between 0° and 5°C. Eastern Bulgaria will remain windy, with moderate winds from the north-northeast. Throughout the day, snowfall will gradually cease from the west, and the cloud cover will break over southwestern regions.

It will also be windy along the Black Sea coast tomorrow, with rain in most areas and a mix of rain and snow along the northern coast. Maximum temperatures on the coastline will range from 3° to 5°C.

In the mountains, snowfall will continue, heavy in the Eastern Stara Planina, where snowdrifts and blizzards are possible in the passes, due to the combination of snow and wind. The precipitation will gradually stop from the west, and the cloud cover will break over southwestern mountain ranges, although it will remain windy.

On Wednesday, precipitation will stop across the country, with the latest cessation of snowfall in the Eastern Bulgarian mountains. In the coming days, the weather will be sunny, though there may be fog in some areas. Minimum temperatures will drop, and by the end of the week, most of the country will experience temperatures between -15° and -10°C. However, in certain areas, primarily in Northern Bulgaria, temperatures may reach as low as -18° to -20°C. Negative maximum temperatures will persist in many regions of the country.

