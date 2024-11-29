НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Code yellow for significant precipitation in Western and Central Bulgaria on Saturday

Code yellow for significant precipitation in Western and Central Bulgaria on Saturday
Снимка: BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:13, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

In most of the country it will be cloudy, in Western and Central Bulgaria with rain, in the Pre-Balkan and high fields - snow and there will be snow cover. Later in the day, snow will change to rain almost everywhere, except in the Western Pre-Balkan. Significant precipitation will occur in southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be from the east-northeast, moderate and strong in eastern and north-central Bulgaria.

The minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 5°, in Sofia - about 0°, on the Black Sea coast - from 6° to 8°, and the maximum - between 2° and 7°, in Sofia - about 3°, in Eastern Bulgaria, where it will be without precipitation and in places the clouds will temporarily break - between 8° and 13°.

It will be mostly cloudy along the Black Sea coast. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 11° to 13°. The sea water temperature is 12°-13°. The sea swell will be 2-3 bars with a tendency of strengthening.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with snow, in many areas intense. Strong and stormy southeast wind will blow and there will be blizzards and drizzle. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be 1°-2°, at 2,000 metres about minus 2°.

On Sunday it will remain cloudy with rain showers, in the mountains, above 600-700 metres and in the high fields it will snow.

On Monday, precipitation in western and central Bulgaria will stop before noon, while in eastern Bulgaria it will continue. It will be mainly rain, later in the day and in the evening in some northeastern regions, it will snow. The wind will orientate from the northeast and will weaken. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 2° and 3° and maximum temperatures between 4° and 9°, higher in the far eastern areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday over the western half of the country, clouds will break and temporarily decrease, but in eastern Bulgaria will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain showers in places. It will be almost calm and visibility will be reduced in places in the lowlands and valleys in the morning. Minimum temperatures will fall slightly and maximum temperatures will rise by a degree or two.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament
Reactions of WCC-DB after the unsuccessful eighth attempt to elect Speaker of Parliament
20:46, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
 Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
19:42, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
 Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
19:09, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
18:45, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
 Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
17:42, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
Prosecutor General Sarafov and President of World Zionist Organisation discussed countering anti-Semitism
17:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
 RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
RIA: Motorists advised to travel with vehicles equipped for winter conditions
16:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
16:05, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
 Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
Eighth attempt: No breakthrough in the deadlock over the election of Speaker of 51st Parliament
15:52, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 05:17 мин.
 Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
14:03, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
 Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
More from: Bulgaria
Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova releases new album, days before her big concert in Sofia
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
Major breakdown left thousands of customers without heating and hot water in multiple parts of Sofia
For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
For the time being, the European Commission has not approved the second payment under Bulgaria's Recovery and Resilience Plan
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Sofia Municipality organises a series of festive events for the beginning of the Christmas season
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Georgian ambassador to Bulgaria announces resignation and expresses support for protesters in Georgia
Топ 24
Най-четени
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха председател на НС
Епизод 8: Без пробив в блокажа - депутатите отново не избраха...
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10 до 20 градуса
Времето през декември: Посрещаме зимата с температури от минус 10...
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател на НС
Реакции на ПП-ДБ след неуспешния осми опит за избор на председател...
Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в различни части на София
Голяма авария остави хиляди абонати без парно и топла вода в...
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и Гърция след приемането ни в Шенген
Димитър Главчев: На практика няма да има граница между България и...
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на парламента Рая Назарян
Борисов: ГЕРБ ще оттегли от надпреварата за председател на...
"Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила детето си в 9-ия месец, искат наказания
"Докторът беше пиян": Близките на родилката, изгубила...
Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите “Тракия” и “Марица” в Старозагорско
Горящ камион затвори изцяло движението по магистралите...
Нов протест заради починалото бебе на родилка в Сандански
Нов протест заради починалото бебе на родилка в Сандански