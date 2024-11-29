Code yellow for significant precipitation in Western and Central Bulgaria on Saturday

In most of the country it will be cloudy, in Western and Central Bulgaria with rain, in the Pre-Balkan and high fields - snow and there will be snow cover. Later in the day, snow will change to rain almost everywhere, except in the Western Pre-Balkan. Significant precipitation will occur in southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will be from the east-northeast, moderate and strong in eastern and north-central Bulgaria.

The minimum temperatures will be between 0° and 5°, in Sofia - about 0°, on the Black Sea coast - from 6° to 8°, and the maximum - between 2° and 7°, in Sofia - about 3°, in Eastern Bulgaria, where it will be without precipitation and in places the clouds will temporarily break - between 8° and 13°.

It will be mostly cloudy along the Black Sea coast. Moderate to strong winds will blow from the east-northeast. Maximum temperatures will be 11° to 13°. The sea water temperature is 12°-13°. The sea swell will be 2-3 bars with a tendency of strengthening.

In the mountains it will be cloudy with snow, in many areas intense. Strong and stormy southeast wind will blow and there will be blizzards and drizzle. The maximum temperature at 1,200 metres will be 1°-2°, at 2,000 metres about minus 2°.

On Sunday it will remain cloudy with rain showers, in the mountains, above 600-700 metres and in the high fields it will snow.

On Monday, precipitation in western and central Bulgaria will stop before noon, while in eastern Bulgaria it will continue. It will be mainly rain, later in the day and in the evening in some northeastern regions, it will snow. The wind will orientate from the northeast and will weaken. Minimum temperatures will be between minus 2° and 3° and maximum temperatures between 4° and 9°, higher in the far eastern areas.

On Tuesday and Wednesday over the western half of the country, clouds will break and temporarily decrease, but in eastern Bulgaria will remain mostly cloudy, with light rain showers in places. It will be almost calm and visibility will be reduced in places in the lowlands and valleys in the morning. Minimum temperatures will fall slightly and maximum temperatures will rise by a degree or two.

