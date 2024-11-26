НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Constitutional Court consolidated for a joint hearing the five cases challenging the results of Oct. 27 snap elections

constitutional court consolidated joint hearing five cases challenging results oct snap elections
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
19:14, 26.11.2024
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Constitutional Court has consolidated into a single case the five cases that were initiated following appeals challenging the results of the October 27 early parliamentary elections for the 51st National Assembly. The five cases have been consolidated for a joint hearing.

The Court has appointed an expertise which is to be completed by January 10, 2025. The experts have been tasked with conducting a recount of the votes cast with paper ballots and those from machine voting in 1,777 polling stations and determining the following:

· Whether the number of valid votes cast for each candidate list (parties, coalitions, independent candidates) corresponds to the numbers recorded in the protocol of the respective polling station commission;

· Whether the number of valid votes cast via machine voting for each candidate list (parties, coalitions, independent candidates) matches the information from the memory of the specialized voting machines;

· Whether the protocols of the polling station commissions, as per Article 273 of the Electoral Code, were compiled in accordance with the requirements of Article 274, paragraph 3 of the Electoral Code;

Additionally, in 442 polling stations, the experts are to verify whether the number of invalid ballots recorded in the protocol as per Article 273 of the Electoral Code corresponds to the number of invalid ballots submitted to the district election commissions by the polling station commissions.

The Court has also appointed the experts responsible for the investigation: Aleksandar Andreev, Vladimir Dimitrov, Vladimir Penev, Georgi Boyadzhiev, Zlatogor Minchev, Ivilina Alexieva-Robinson, Kamen Ivanov, Krasimir Kalinov, Margarita Zlatareva, Maria Todorova, Milen Petrov, Milka Lambeva-Stefanova, Nikola Yanev, Nikolay Kirov, Pencho Marinov, Rumyana Stoeva-Siderova, Svetla Dimitrova, and Stefka Stoeva.

The Court has instructed the Central Election Commission to:

- Provide the expert investigation with the election materials from the specified polling stations;

– Within two weeks, submit information on the reasons why the polling stations that do not fall under the exception of Article 57, paragraph 1, item 34 of the Electoral Code did not conduct real-time video surveillance and video recording after the election day ended during the vote counting and protocol compilation, and to provide a list of polling stations to which the exception under Article 57, paragraph 1, item 34 of the Electoral Code applies;

– Within three weeks, submit information on changes made to the composition of polling station commissions after the deadline outlined in Article 89, paragraphs 1 and 2 of the Electoral Code, including the total number of changes, the weekly breakdown of these changes, at whose suggestion they were made (whether proposed by a commission member, a political party, coalition, or another subject), whether the initial proportional representation of political parties and coalitions in the polling station commission as per Article 92, paragraph 6 of the Electoral Code was maintained, and the factual/legal basis for the changes.

The decision was made unanimously with 11 votes.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

Още EN

Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
Sheep infected with smallpox in a vilage in Sliven will be culled
13:23, 29.11.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
21:25, 28.11.2024
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
17:46, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
 "We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
17:18, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
 Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
16:12, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
 EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
15:15, 28.11.2024
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
 29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
29-year-old woman gave birth in an ambulance, but the baby did not survive
14:02, 28.11.2024
Sofia's budget remains without an update
Sofia's budget remains without an update
13:07, 28.11.2024
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
Nearly half a billion cubic metres of water lost annually due to poor infrastructure, minister says
23:35, 27.11.2024
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
"Women in Science" – three young Bulgarian women awarded in the UNESCO and Sofia University Programme
23:12, 27.11.2024
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
22:21, 27.11.2024
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
Water prices across the country set to increase by an average of 2.6% starting from Jan 1, 2025
21:09, 27.11.2024
Още от: Bulgaria
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
A man arrested for phone scams admits his guilt – he will return the money
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
Two Bulgarians plead guilty in UK spy scandal
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
"We Continue the Change" expels Daniel Lorer from the party, asks for the resignation of Yavor Bozhankov
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
Bulgaria's Parliament fails to elect a Speaker for seventh time, another attempt tomorrow
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
EC opens new infringement procedures against Bulgaria and 22 other EU countries over cybersecurity rules
Топ 24
Най-четени
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ПП изключи Даниел Лорер и поиска оставката на Явор Божанков
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ДБ ще даде "зелена светлина" за Силви Кирилов
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни от ЕС заради правилата за киберсигурност
ЕК започва наказателната процедура срещу България и още 22 страни...
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
ДБ няма да подкрепи изключването на Божанков и Лорер от ПГ на ПП-ДБ
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват лекари в небрежност
Близки на бременната, загубила бебето си в деветия месец, обвиняват...
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60 000 лева заради нежеланието да намери виновните
Трагедията "Алабин" - прокуратурата е осъдена да плати 60...
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на НС днес е в полза на Пеевски
Николай Денков: Гласуването на Лорер и Божанков за председател на...
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
НА ЖИВО: За осми път парламентът прави опит за избор на председател
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Даниел Лорер даде "обяснението, което дължи"
Мястото на жените в спорта (ВИДЕО)
Мястото на жените в спорта (ВИДЕО)
Илияна Йотова: Изборът за председател на НС изглежда предизвестен
Илияна Йотова: Изборът за председател на НС изглежда предизвестен