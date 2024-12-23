НОВИНИ
Delyan Peevski: Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE)

пеевски радев мине рулетката почваме
Снимка: archive
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
13:30, 23.12.2024
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF) is leaving the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE), as announced by the party's leader, Delyan Peevski, in a statement to the media on DEcember 23. Peevski has sent a letter to the alliance, informing them of MRF's decision to terminate its membership in ALDE, and for the party's elected MEPs to leave the "Renew Europe" group in the European Parliament. The decision was made after a thorough analysis and internal debate within the party regarding its future.

"There is a values divide between us – we work for the people, while the liberals work for their own interests," the statement says. It also expresses disappointment with the European liberals distancing themselves from the people's agenda.

ALDE also demonstrates a persistent policy of double standards in assessing the processes that are taking place in Bulgaria, Peevski writes, referring to the cases of JDzheyhan Ibryamov, Asen Vassilev, Kiril Petkov, and Ahmed Dogan.

ALDE tolerates or at least turns a blind eye to ties with Russia, the text further says. While MRF has been patient until now, the party is now firm in its stance that its only priority is the well-being of the people.

