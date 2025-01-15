"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - MRF" confirmed its support for cabinet proposed by Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov

The Central Operational Bureau of "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - Movement for Rights and Freedoms" (the party of Ahmed Dogan) confirmed its support for Prime Minister-designate Rosen Zhelyazkov's government proposal. This was announced by the party on January 15.

"Democracy, Rights and Freedoms" - MRF" officially declares its support for Mr. Zhelyazkov's proposed government, which will be expressed during the vote in the Parlaiment tomorrow by the party's MPs.

The decision was made in the spirit of political responsibility and a desire for stability in the governance of the country. The goal is to achieve effective dialogue, stable governance in the interest of the citizens, and the proper functioning of the institutions.

The party expresses its readiness to cooperate in the implementation of these goals, stressing that the country needs a strong and functioning regularly elected government given the numerous challenges facing Bulgarian institutions.

