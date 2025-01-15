НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG
Гледай сега:
Заседание на Народното събрание

PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up

The government will have three deputy prime ministers and 19 ministers

вижте проектосъстава кабинета желязков
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
14:00, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

Bulgaria's Head of State, Rumen Radev, on January 15 handed over the first mandate to seek to form a government to the largest political force GERB-UDF and it returned it fulfilled with a proposed line-up of a cabinet which will be headed by Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The proposed cabinet is:

Prime Minister: Rosen Zhelyazkov (GERB-UDF)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth: Tomislav Donchev (GERB-UDF)
Deputy Prime Minister: Atanas Zafirov (BSP - United Left)
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications: Grozdan Karadzhov (There is Such a People)
Minister of Finance: Temenuzhka Petkova (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Interior: Daniel Mitov (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: Ivan Ivanov (BSP - United Left)
Minister of Labor and Social Policy: Borislav Gutsanov (BSP - United Left)
Minister of Defense: General Atanas Zapryanov
Minister of Foreign Affairs: Georg Georgiev (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Justice: Georgi Georgiev (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Education and Science: Krasimir Valchev (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Health: Silvi Kirilov (There is Such a People)
Minister of Culture: Mariyan Bachev (There is Such a People)
Minister of Environment and Water: Manol Genov (BSP - United Left)
Minister of Agriculture and Food: Georgi Tahov (BSP - United Left)
Minister of Economy and Industry: Petar Dilov (There is Such a People)
Minister of Energy: Zhecho Stankov (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Electronic Governance: Valentin Mundrov
Minister of Tourism: Miroslav Borshosh (GERB-UDF)
Minister of Youth and Sports: Ivan Peshev (BSP - United Left)










Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
16:12, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
 Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
Repair of Danube Bridge at Ruse is being carried out according to schedule, RIA says
15:52, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
 Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%
Inflation rate in Bulgaria for December is 2.2%
14:33, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
 President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF
President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF
13:07, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:42 мин.
 The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched
The first Bulgarian satellite, "Balkan-1", has been launched
01:41, 15.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
22:52, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
Staffing crisis - shortage of nurses, physician assistants and paramedics
21:21, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
 Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic
21:15, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
 Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
Measures against migrant pressure: Ministerial meeting between Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece
20:43, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
 Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
19:46, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
 With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
With EU funds, 129 residential buildings in the country’s coal regions will undergo renovation
19:07, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
The highest avalanche danger level is in force, Mountain Rescue Service warns
18:04, 14.01.2025
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
More from: Politics
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev signed the decree proposing Rosen Zhelyazkov to be elected Prime Minister
President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF
President Rumen Radev handed over the first government-forming mandate to GERB-UDF
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
DRF-MRF will support a government of GERB - UDF, "BSP - United Left" and TISP when it is put to the vote in Parliament
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Budget Committee adopts revenue and expenditure bill at second reading
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF: We will go to the President with a list of names if there is a majority
Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
Legal Affairs Committee voted to suspend the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
Топ 24
Най-четени
ДПС-ДПС ще подкрепи правителство на ГЕРБ-СДС, "БСП - Обединена левица" и ИТН
ДПС-ДПС ще подкрепи правителство на ГЕРБ-СДС, "БСП - Обединена...
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите и разходите
Бюджетната комисия прие на второ четене законопроекта за приходите...
Изстреляха българския спътник "Балкан-1"
Изстреляха българския спътник "Балкан-1"
ИТН за вероятния кабинет: Постигаме изолация на Пеевски
ИТН за вероятния кабинет: Постигаме изолация на Пеевски
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари по БНТ 1
Гледайте Георги Василев в "Зала на славата" на 19 януари...
Вижте проектосъстава на кабинета "Желязков"
Вижте проектосъстава на кабинета "Желязков"
5 години след бруталния побой над Слави Ангелов: Присъди, абсурди и истината за поръчителя
5 години след бруталния побой над Слави Ангелов: Присъди, абсурди и...
Президентът Румен Радев връчи първия мандат, ГЕРБ-СДС върнаха пълна папка
Президентът Румен Радев връчи първия мандат, ГЕРБ-СДС върнаха пълна...
Зад волана с 3,14 промила: Почерпена жена се блъсна в детска площадка, за успокоение - продължи да пие
Зад волана с 3,14 промила: Почерпена жена се блъсна в детска...
Два частни лунни апарата излетяха заедно към Луната
Два частни лунни апарата излетяха заедно към Луната
Петър Дилов - кандидат за министър на икономиката в проектокабинета "Желязков"
Петър Дилов - кандидат за министър на икономиката в проектокабинета "Желязков"