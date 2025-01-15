PM-Designate Rosen Zhelyazkov presented draft cabinet line-up

Bulgaria's Head of State, Rumen Radev, on January 15 handed over the first mandate to seek to form a government to the largest political force GERB-UDF and it returned it fulfilled with a proposed line-up of a cabinet which will be headed by Rosen Zhelyazkov.

The proposed cabinet is:

Prime Minister: Rosen Zhelyazkov (GERB-UDF)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Innovation and Growth: Tomislav Donchev (GERB-UDF)

Deputy Prime Minister: Atanas Zafirov (BSP - United Left)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Communications: Grozdan Karadzhov (There is Such a People)

Minister of Finance: Temenuzhka Petkova (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Interior: Daniel Mitov (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works: Ivan Ivanov (BSP - United Left)

Minister of Labor and Social Policy: Borislav Gutsanov (BSP - United Left)

Minister of Defense: General Atanas Zapryanov

Minister of Foreign Affairs: Georg Georgiev (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Justice: Georgi Georgiev (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Education and Science: Krasimir Valchev (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Health: Silvi Kirilov (There is Such a People)

Minister of Culture: Mariyan Bachev (There is Such a People)

Minister of Environment and Water: Manol Genov (BSP - United Left)

Minister of Agriculture and Food: Georgi Tahov (BSP - United Left)

Minister of Economy and Industry: Petar Dilov (There is Such a People)

Minister of Energy: Zhecho Stankov (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Electronic Governance: Valentin Mundrov

Minister of Tourism: Miroslav Borshosh (GERB-UDF)

Minister of Youth and Sports: Ivan Peshev (BSP - United Left)























